ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer team opened up its season with a 6-1 win over Troy in an NTL match on Wednesday evening.
The Wildcats scored five goals in the first half and added another in the second.
Troy’s goal came on a free kick from Brady Spalding in the second half.
Athens got two goals from Levent Van Helden and one each from Marco Quiros, Mitchell Hamilton, Korey Miller and Braydon Post.
Van Helden also recorded an assist on Hamilton’s goal.
The Wildcats outshot the Trojans 12-2 in the contest, and held a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks .
Troy goalkeeper Ethan Cole made 10 saves in the match.
Athens will travel to North Penn-Liberty for a match at 4 p.m. today, and Troy will face Sullivan County on the road at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Northeast Bradford 3, Galeton 2
ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys soccer team won a 3-2 thriller over Galeton to open the season on Wednesday.
All five of the game’s goals came in the second half.
Eli Stanton got NEB on the board with a goal nine minutes into the second half, and Cesar Alvarez made it 2-0 10 minutes later.
NEB’s final goal came from Josh Stanton with 19 minutes remaining in the game.
“(We had) a little first game jitters. Our touches and passes (were) just a little off for the first 20 minutes,” NEB coach Scott Merritt said. “After that we really came alive on the attack.”
Galeton clawed back with two goals, making the core 3-2 with just under minutes to go, but the Panthers held on for the win.
NEB outshot Galeton 19-14, and also had the edge in corner kick with eight compared to Galeton’s two.
Andrew Beers came up with 17 saves in the match.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
