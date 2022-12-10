Wildcats fall in opening round of Johnson City Tournament

JOHNSON CITY — The Athens Wildcats hung close for a majority of the contest against Johnson City in the opening round of the Johnson City Tournament, but ultimately fell short by a score of 72-56.
The Wildcats were led by a standout night from senior Mason Lister — who netted 27 points on 50% shooting while recording eight boards and grabbing three steals.
Lucas Horton also hit double-digits with 11 points and added six rebounds and two steals.
Kolsen Keathley scored six points with four boards, Xavier Watson and Korey Miller netted three points each, and Jase Babcock, Lucas Kraft, and Chris Mitchell added two points.
Kraft also added four rebounds with two assists.
The Wildcats will play in the consolation round tomorrow in Johnson City.
Sullivan County 44, Troy 42
LAPORTE — The Troy basketball team suffered their first loss of the year as Sullivan County rallied back in the fourth quarter to hand the Trojans a 44-42 loss in the first round of the Sullivan County tournament.
Troy won each of the first three quarters — building a 39-31 lead heading into the final frame.
But Sullivan County rallied behind a smothering defense and held Troy to just three points while netting 13 themselves while knocking down three triples to claim victory.
Sullivan County was led by Ben Carpenter, who netted 18 points and hit three triples.
Maddox Bair hit double-digits with 10 points, Landon Baldwin added eight points, Trey Higley scored five points, and Derrick Finnegan scored three.
Troy was paced by Evan Woodward — who poured in a team-high 12 points to go with three steals and four rebounds.
Jack Burbage had a near double-double with nine points and 13 boards, Lincoln Chimics netted eight points with four rebounds, Justice Chimics scored five points with four assists, five rebounds, and three steals, while Jackson Taylor, Colin Loveland, and Lance Heasley chipped in two points.
Taylor also had a team-high five steals and five assists.
Troy will now play in the consolation of the Sullivan County Tournament tomorrow at a time and opponent TBD.
WELLSBORO — The Sayre Redskins basketball team dropped their second-straight contest as Wellsboro used a big first half to down them by a score of 53-30.
Wellsboro outscored Sayre 27-13 in the opening two quarters and continued their strong start in the third with a 17-2 advantage.
Sayre had their best output in the fourth with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Sayre was led by Jackson Hubbard with a game-high 19 points.
Zack Garrity added four points, and both Nick Pellicano and Karter Green scored two each.
Sayre will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host Troy at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.