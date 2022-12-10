Wildcats fall in opening round of Johnson City Tournament

Athens’ Korey Miller fires a three during Friday night’s game against Johnson City.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

JOHNSON CITY — The Athens Wildcats hung close for a majority of the contest against Johnson City in the opening round of the Johnson City Tournament, but ultimately fell short by a score of 72-56.

The Wildcats were led by a standout night from senior Mason Lister — who netted 27 points on 50% shooting while recording eight boards and grabbing three steals.