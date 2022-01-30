Wildcats fall to Dallas

ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team led by five after the opening quarter, but visiting Dallas dominated down the stretch in a 69-38 win over the Wildcats on Saturday evening.
Athens took a 17-12 lead after the first quarter thanks to a five points from Nalen Carling and four each from Mason Lister and Chris Mitchell.
Dallas took control in the second as the Wildcats were outscored 32-6 in the frame.
Athens was held to single digits in the final three quarters.
Chris Mitchell led Athens with 10 points.
The Wildcats would get seven from Carling, while Lister and Troy Pritchard had six points each.
Dallas was led by Nick Nocito with 21 points, including five makes from beyond the arc.
Austin Finarelli finished with 17 points and Michael Cumbo added 11 in the win.
The Wildcats will look to bounce back when they visit Troy on Friday.
