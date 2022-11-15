DANVILLE — The Athens Wildcats 2022 season came to an end with a 49-0 loss to the Danville Ironmen in the District IV Class AAA Semifinals on Saturday.
Danville quite literally dominated from the opening kickoff, returning it to the Athens 15-yard line.
“We got way late on one of their blocks, and it just opened up a huge hole,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “We put the ball right where we typically want to put it, but that one big block created a huge opening.”
Two plays later, Zach Gordon hit Carson Persing in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown to give Danville a 7-0 lead.
After an Athens three-and-out, the Ironmen marched back down the field and scored on a 12-yard run by Ty Brown-Stauffer to make it 14-0.
With 5:41 to go in the opening quarter — Gordon hit an open Persing in the middle of the field for a 42-yard touchdown to go up 21-0.
Persing eclipsed 4,000 career receiving yards on the play.
“They’re tough, and they’re so athletic that when they get in open space, they’re difficult to deal with,” Young said. “We tried to mix some things up defensively on them. I think on a couple of their scores, we allowed them to be too easy, but at the same time, you’ve got to give them the praise because they’re very talented.”
Brown-Stauffer opened up the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run, and Gordon added another touchdown pass — a 12-yarder to Madden Patrick — four minutes into the second quarter.
Athens made its first stop of the day with 2:27 left in the first half by forcing a turnover on downs, but the drive ended when Danville got the ball back on a Gordon interception.
The Ironmen put together a drive with time winding down in the half, but Matt Machmer came down with an interception for the Wildcats.
“I wish we would have had the fight we had in the second quarter from the get-go, but other than that, we made some plays, we got some turnovers, we did some things,” Young said.
Brown-Stauffer scored his third touchdown on a 5-yard run to make it 42-0 Danville in the third quarter, and Persing had his third score of the game on a 12-yard reception in the fourth.
“It’s not what we wanted. We wanted to give them a battle, but at the same time I’m super proud of the kids and the season they had,” Young said. “They’re very resilient, ups and downs, went through some stuff, and I’m very proud of this group, especially the seniors. This was hard.”
Young gave credit to those seniors for all their work through a season that was challenging at times.
“The seniors hung in there,” he said. “The whole crew of seniors — led by their captains — I just give them praise. They kept battling and did a great job with leadership.”
