Wildcats fall to Waverly in VCT final

WAVERLY — In a battle for Valley basketball supremacy — it was the Waverly Wolverines who would outlast the Athens Wildcats by a score of 54-42 on Thursday night to claim the Valley Christmas Tournament title behind 21 points from junior Joey Tomasso.
“We get the bragging rights for a year,” Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson said. “A lot of these guys play AAU basketball against and with each other. They know each other really well from all sports they play against each other. There’s mutual respect across the board, and they’ve got a good basketball team and they’re going to do very well in the NTL.”
Tomasso would start the game hot, netting Waverly’s first seven points before Athens would rally back and tie the game at seven on a Xavier Watson three.
But that would be the closest Athens would get to taking the lead throughout the night as the Wolverines were able to keep the Wildcats at arm’s length.
Waverly continued to extend their lead throughout the second quarter — and their advantage ballooned to as many as 11 points but the Wildcats stayed within striking distance every time it looked as though Waverly might run away with the game.
In the final moments of the first half, Lucas Kraft pulled up from way behind the three-point line as time expired for a three-pointer to chip the lead to 28-18 at the break.
Tomasso was the driving force of the offense throughout the first half, netting 12 of his game-high 21 points, but in the second half he trusted his teammates to make plays when the defense collapsed, and it paid dividends.
“I was trying to spread the ball around as much as I can,” Tomasso said. “And in that second half, I realized how open everyone was, and I needed to start dishing the ball. So we started doing that, and a bunch of guys started hitting shots.”
Athens chipped at the advantage in the third and won the quarter 10-8. Korey Miller would drain a three-pointer near the end of the frame to close things to 36-28 heading into the fourth.
The final quarter proved to be chippy and physical, but Waverly held on with a strong performance from Isaiah Bretz at the charity stripe, where he scored four of his six points to give Waverly the 54-42 win and the VCT title for the 2022 season.
Both high-octane offenses were held well below their season averages, and Waverly leaned on their defense and athleticism to force Athens out of their comfort zone.
“We knew we had to make it an uptempo-paced game,” Coach Judson said. “We had to make it a full-court game, we couldn’t go and play a half-court game, because that’s their advantage. In the postseason, and championship games, our motto is defense. We held a very good basketball team to 42 points.”
Athens was held to their lowest scoring total of the season with 42 points, and Tomasso pointed to their game plan coming into the game as to what helped them keep a normally high-scoring team in check.
“We really tried to stay in front of them and make them become a shooting team,” Tomasso said. “Our coach had a really good game plan for that, and we just wanted to keep them in front of us and not let them get to the basket.”
Waverly was led by Tomasso but also received a big night from Bretz, who cracked double-digits with 14 points and feasted at the free-throw line, where he knocked down 8 of 10 shots.
Jay Pipher added eight points with two triples, Jacob Benjamin added four points, Nate DeLill added a three-pointer, and both Hogan Shaw and Jake VanHouten each chipped in two points.
The Wildcats were paced by Mason Lister — who despite being in foul trouble in the second half, put together a solid night of 15 points and some big shots late that kept his team alive.
Even more impressive in his effort, Lister has been battling sickness all week and persevered to still be a solid contributor in a big game.
“I’m going to give a shoutout to (Mason), which I don’t normally do,” Athens Coach Jim Lister said of his son. “But he had the flu bug all week, he was sick, and he just couldn’t get into his rhythm tonight. He gutted it out, and I’m proud of him.”
Watson added 10 points, while Chris Mitchell and Korey Miller chipped in five points and Kraft added three. Both Kolsen Keathley and Luke Horton notched two points in the loss.
Athens put together a solid defensive effort against a talented Waverly team.
“First off I wanted to say congratulations to coach Judson and the Waverly Wolverines,” Coach Lister said. “They played hard tonight, and we take nothing away from them. Defensively, we played very well I thought, even in the fourth quarter. We didn’t quit, which I thought was great.”
But their offense wasn’t able to take advantage of the defensive excellence as they missed open shots, layups, and free throws all night long.
“Offensively we were just terrible tonight,” Coach Lister said. “We missed layup after layup after layup, and you can’t do that against good teams — you just can’t, and that’s what got us tonight.”
Both teams now face the second half of the season, with Waverly taking on Newark Valley on Jan. 3 on the road at 7:15 and Athens traveling to Troy on Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. for their next contests.
“I know one thing, it’s that we’re tough,” Judson said on his takeaways from the tournament. “We’re resilient. We were hard-nosed, played defense, and we rebound well for as small as we are. And that’s going to win basketball games. We just need to get a little bit more poised under pressure, and we need to be able to run a half-court offense when it demands it. But we’re going to enjoy this for sure.”
For the Wildcats, they will use their layoff to prepare mentally, rest and get ready for the grind ahead of them over the coming weeks.
“We’re going to give them the weekend off,” Lister said. “Watch some film, get healthy, and get back to work on Monday. The good news is we don’t play again until next Friday night against Troy, at Troy, and that’s not going to be an easy game. We got to get ready for that.”
