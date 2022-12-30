Wildcats fall to Waverly in VCT final

Athens’ Mason Lister heads to the basket against Waverly in the Valley Christmas Tournament finals on Thursday.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

WAVERLY — In a battle for Valley basketball supremacy — it was the Waverly Wolverines who would outlast the Athens Wildcats by a score of 54-42 on Thursday night to claim the Valley Christmas Tournament title behind 21 points from junior Joey Tomasso.

“We get the bragging rights for a year,” Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson said. “A lot of these guys play AAU basketball against and with each other. They know each other really well from all sports they play against each other. There’s mutual respect across the board, and they’ve got a good basketball team and they’re going to do very well in the NTL.”