ATHENS – In a defensive battle on Wednesday, the Athens Wildcats (4-3) fell short at home to Wellsboro in overtime by a score of 2-1.

Wellsboro’s Jack Poirer would strike first for the Hornets with 22:56 left in the first half, but from that point on, both defenses would tighten up and allow little to no room to work as the score went into halftime at 1-0.