ATHENS – In a defensive battle on Wednesday, the Athens Wildcats (4-3) fell short at home to Wellsboro in overtime by a score of 2-1.
Wellsboro’s Jack Poirer would strike first for the Hornets with 22:56 left in the first half, but from that point on, both defenses would tighten up and allow little to no room to work as the score went into halftime at 1-0.
The second half would be more of the same until the Wildcats started to surge back.
The defense, anchored by goalkeeper Grant Liechty, would come up big time and time again to keep their hopes of a comeback alive.
Liechty would come up with several high-difficulty saves in the period that gave his team a chance down the stretch.
“We’ve been asking the boys to do a lot more defensively and how to get checked in, and we did, with the exception of a few parts of the game,” Athens Head Coach Jake Lezak said. “We did a really good job of that today. I thought Leichty had an outstanding game and really showcased what he’s capable of.”
Leichty recorded a total of five saves of the night while allowing two total goals.
Brayden Post would come up clutch for Athens with just under 12 minutes left, and Levent Van Helden would find his teammate to even things up at one apiece with time dwindling.
The Athens offense would have a few opportunities late to score, but was unable to connect on as the game would need extra time to be decided.
In the overtime period, Wellsboro’s Caden Smith would find an inch of daylight at the net on a pass from Poirier, and with just under three minutes left in the period, connected on the game-winner to lift the Hornets to a 2-1 victory.
“I think the biggest thing for us to focus on is how we create more scoring opportunities and put the ball on target,” Lezak said.
Wellsboro outshot Athens 12-8 on goal and Athens had the advantage in corners by a count of 8-7 while both teams recorded seven direct kicks in a physical contest.
Athens will look to bounce back in their next contest on Saturday at 11 a.m. when they host Midd-West.
TIOGA JUNCTION – The Troy boys soccer team (0-6) soccer team traveled to take on the Williamson Warriors (5-2) on Wednesday, but fell by a count of 1-0.
It was Troy’s closest game of the year so far, as the Trojans held the five-win Warriors to just one score.
Williamson’s William Gehman was credited for the lone goal of the contest in the second half.
Troy would get outshot 15-5 on goal and 10-2 on corners but would hold the Warriors to just one goal.
Goalkeeper Eli Randall played an outstanding game in the loss and recorded 12 saves on the day for the Trojans, and the only goal scored by Williamson would come on a miscue.
Troy will look to pick up their first win of 2022 when they travel to take on Northeast Bradford on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
