SCRANTON — The Athens boys basketball team was trailing by three midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s PIAA Class AAAA state playoff game against Mid-Valley. The Wildcats needed a big shot — and that is exactly what they got.
It wasn’t one of their starters who stepped up in a big moment — although the Wildcats’ usual stars did plenty of that throughout the game — it was senior reserve Ryan Thompson.
Thompson nailed a 3-pointer with 4:51 remaining to tie things up and turn the momentum in Athens’ favor. The Wildcats would capitalize on the “Big Mo” as they scored a 42-40 win over Mid-Valley at Lackawanna College on Tuesday.
“It’s amazing. When we came into this game, we knew what we had to do ... (and) to have the chance to be able to take that shot and be in the game is just amazing,” Thompson said after the big win.
“Ryan Thompson coming off the bench and hitting that big-time three ... I think that really sparked us and gave us a finish line to shoot for,” Athens coach Jim Lister said.
Following Thompson’s big shot, senior point guard Tucker Brown got the ball after a JJ Babcock steal and went coast-to-coast for the score to put Athens up 37-35.
Babcock would then score off a nice assist from Mason Lister with 3:10 left to put Athens up 39-35.
Danny Nemitz stopped the bleeding for Mid-Valley with a pair of foul shots at the 3:02 mark to cut the Athens lead to 39-37.
Neither team was able to take advantage of turnovers over the next minute-and-a-half as the next points wouldn’t come til there was exactly one minute on the clock. Mid-Valley’s Gabriel Tanner nailed a pair of free throws to tie things up at 39.
Brown, who has been playing his best basketball of the season in the last few weeks, would put the Wildcats ahead for good when he drove all the way for a score with 17 seconds left.
“How about Tucker Brown going to the lane with a big-time basket to win the game. That’s two great moments for that kid in the last week or so,” coach Lister said of Brown, who made the game-winning free throws in the District IV semifinals against Shamokin.
Just like they did all night, another senior stepped up with under 10 seconds left. This time it was Troy Pritchard playing perfect straight up defense and altering a Mid-Valley shot. Mason Lister was fouled after collecting the rebound and would go to the line for a pair.
The first would go in and out, setting up an important second foul shot. The junior standout would drain it to put his team up three.
Mid-Valley has plenty of 3-point shooters, but coach Lister wasn’t going to give them a chance to tie things up. Babcock would foul Nemitz with 3.6 seconds left to send him to the line for two — and not three.
Nemitz made the first and would miss the second. Babcock grabbed the board and threw the ball all the way down the court to Brown as time ran out — and the celebration was on.
“I’m so happy for our kids, our program and our school. I think it’s huge. I don’t know when the last time Athens won a state playoff game, so it’s great. I’m thrilled and I’m sure the community was back home watching,” coach Lister said.
The Wildcats enforced their patented 3-2 zone defense to perfection in the first half and held a 24-16 lead at the halftime break.
“Holding them to 16 points in the first half, that’s what we’re looking for,” coach Lister said. “(Our zone has) been tough all year. I think everybody struggled with it and down here, they plan man-to-man. That’s what they see all the time, so when you throw a mix in like this, no matter how much you watch on film, until you see our length and athleticism, it’s a different thing live.”
Mid-Valley came out firing in the third quarter as the Spartans found holes in the zone and cut the Athens lead to 30-28 heading into the fourth.
“It’s our team motto — you’ve got to handle the adversity. I say it all the time, you’re going to have adversity in a basketball game, especially a state playoff game,” coach Lister said. “You know they switched things up a little bit on us in the third quarter. We had a gameplan going out and they came out in a different defense and we kind of got screwed up a little bit, took some threes we don’t normally take when I wanted the ball inside, and we let them back in the game. Like we’ve done all year, we handled it and we fought back.”
The Wildcats handled the adversity, which included a rowdy crowd in Lackwanna College’s gym, and came away with a huge win.
“It’s a team. It’s a family. We talk about that all the time and they wear it on the back of their shirts. It takes every single one of these kids to win a game like this,” the Athens coach said.
For the Wildcats, it was special to see one of their unsung heroes get his time to shine.
“(He’s a) great senior who’s been playing with us for so long now. He gets in, he gets quality minutes and that’s exactly what (we got from him tonight),” Mason Lister said of Thompson.
“Biggest moment of his life, honestly. As a senior, he hasn’t really been getting in much this season but he made it count there at the end and that gave us the momentum to win this game,” Babcock said of Thompson.
There were only two words on Thompson’s mind when he found himself wide open on the wing with a game-tying 3-pointer there for the taking.
“Don’t miss,” he said with a laugh.
It was a special moment for Thompson, who has put in a lot of time and effort during his high school career — and it all paid off on Tuesday night.
“Amazing. It was just perfect. It’s what you imagined growing up, every year in the gym, and to be able to be a senior now and to be here and to do that and come out on top, there’s no better feeling,” Thompson said.
Babcock led the Wildcats with 14 points, six rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Lister finished with 10 points and five rebounds and Brown added nine points, four assists and four steals in the win.
A few days after the Wildcats missed plenty of shots from close range in their D4 final loss to Lewisburg, they made enough to get the win on Tuesday night — and now they’re moving forward in the state tournament.
“You’ve got to make the chippys to win the big games. You’ve got to make the chippys in a physical game like this. You’ve got to get close to the basket and put it in there and that’s exactly what we tried to do towards the end of the game,” Mason Lister said.
“It was a great feeling,” Babcock said of seeing shots starting to fall. “We knew we had to make shots, and obviously both teams were playing great defense tonight, it was a low-scoring game but we just made a couple more shots in the end.”
The Wildcats will play District 12 fifth-place finisher Archbishop Carroll in the second round of the state playoffs on Friday night. The location has yet to be determined.
