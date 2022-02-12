ATHENS — Athens hosted Wellsboro in a key NTL boys basketball matchup on Friday night. The Wildcats used tenacious defense and a full roster to down the Green Hornets 48-40 in front of a large home crowd.
Wellsboro dominated a game three weeks ago, 62-49. Athens head coach, Jim Lister, shared that the Wildcats had planned to change things up a bit in the rematch.
“We wanted to mix things up tonight. I thought we did that well. I wanted to get down underneath and get some points in the paint, which we did,” coach Lister said.
Athens needed a few minutes in the first quarter to get the defense going. Wellsboro’s big man, Liam Manning, converted shots underneath early on.
With the defense not quite primed, Athens put their offensive game plan into effect immediately. Nalen Carling scored the first four points for Athens from underneath to keep pace with Wellsboro.
The Wildcats continued to feed Carling underneath throughout the first half. He scored 16 of Athens’ 27 first half points. Coach Lister knew Carling would be a difference maker.
“I didn’t have Nalen in Wellsboro three weeks ago. That kind of hurt. Just looking at the matchups, we knew we could take advantage of Nalen’s (6-foot-4) frame,” he said.
With Carling shouldering the offensive load, the entire Wildcat defense began to pick up the pace. Athens forced turnovers, deflected passes and consistently won defensive rebounds. Wellsboro struggled to find shots and make shots.
At halftime, Athens led 27-15.
Athens kept the defensive machine on full throttle throughout the second half. The tenacity is something Lister coaches.
“They all have to fly around and make things happen. Deflections create turnovers. Your hands have to be busy. They do that. They do that very, very well and make it tough on offenses to score,” the Athens coach said.
Wellsboro clawed back to within five courtesy of sharp-shooting Conner Adams. Adams hit three long-range shots in the fourth to keep hope alive for the Green Hornets.
Wellsboro began to foul the Wildcats with 2:30 remaining in the game, down by five. The Wildcat trio of JJ Babcock, Nalen Carling and Tucker Brown went 5-10 from the free throw line down the stretch. One of the made free throws from JJ Babcock earned him his 1,000th career point at Athens.
The Wildcat defense held Wellsboro to one made free throw during the same stretch as Athens closed out the win.
Carling led all scorers with 19 points. JJ Babcock added 15 to the Wildcat book. Adams led Wellsboro with 14 points.
Athens will travel to Troy this evening. The Wildcat win on Friday night puts the NTL title in play for tonight’s game.
