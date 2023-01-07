TROY — After being in foul trouble throughout the contest, Athens senior Mason Lister exploded for 13 points in the final six minutes of play to help the visiting Wildcats hang on for a big 58-51 victory over the Troy Trojans in an NTL Large School showdown on Friday night.

“Honestly, we just had to calm everything down,” Mason Lister said. “We had to make sure we knocked down the big shots, get the ball inside, and put it in the bucket. Free throws were a big thing, I think we did pretty well on that.”