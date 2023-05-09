Wildcats outlast Redskins in Andy Rickert Memorial Game

ATHENS — When playing a game in the Valley, you might as well throw out the record books.
In a game that came down to the final stretch, it was Athens — as it has been mostly all season — that found the final push.
The Wildcats remained undefeated, moving to 15-0 with a 7-2 win over rival Sayre on Saturday at home in the annual Andy Rickert Memorial Game.
“Two huge at-bats from Cam Sullivan (down the stretch),” Athens coach Charlie Havens said. “Cam Sullivan had two 0-2 counts and came through with two RBI singles, that was the difference in the game — it’s what a senior does. Nick Grazul gave us a huge performance on the mound and Luke Kraft was able to finish that out.”
A day removed from a thriller in East Troy, Athens played host to the rival Redskins with clear blue skies gracing the horizon. Tied at two heading into the fifth, the Wildcats kicked their offense into another gear, plating three runs in the bottom half, before tacking on two more in the sixth to pull away for the win.
“Sometimes the games aren’t supposed to be competitive but they end up being such,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “Just because there’s a little bit more there for everyone with the teams, every one of the players, a lot of the parents, a lot of friendships. Always a lot of fun.”
Riding strong pitching throughout the season to continue to build their advantage in the win column, it was Nick Grazul’s turn on Saturday to fan batters as often as possible. Finding out he would be starting just the night before, Grazul was up to the task, striking out 11 in 5 2/3 innings, in his first ever varsity start on the mound.
“We were really worried about our pitching today and the freshman came in and did an unbelievable job,” Havens said. “Nick kept us in the ball game. He had great stuff today.”
Through the start, it was Grazul and Sayre’s Zack Garrity who did the starring. The pair pitched the entire first four innings, keeping batters off balance and uncomfortable at the plate.
Athens pulled ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second, before Sayre plated two runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead. The Wildcats found another run in the bottom of the third, tying the game at two apiece.
The two sides went scoreless through the fourth and, after Grazul got Athens out of the top of the fifth, it got back to its scoring ways.
Nick Jacob reached base on an error to start the inning, and a second Wildcat got on base when Caleb Nichols added a single. Cam Sullivan singled behind him, driving in Troy Rosenbloom who took Jacob’s place on base and pulled Athens in front 3-2. An ensuing wild pitch and error brought Nichols and Sullivan home, as Athens went ahead by three, 5-2.
Athens added the two insurance runs in the sixth, and with Luke Kraft coming on in relief of Grazul to end the top of the sixth, he trotted back out, striking out a pair to begin the seventh. Sullivan collected a ground out to end the game, as the Wildcats remained unbeaten.
“(Grazul) came out here, first varsity game, threw a gem,” Kraft said. “I just had to come out here and get the last four batters. It just makes it so much easier when you have a pitcher that comes out and throws a gem for five innings.”
For Athens, Luke Horton, Nichols and Sullivan led with two hits each, with Nichols recording a double. Jaren Glisson had the team’s other hit. Nichols and Sullivan had two RBI each, while Mason Lister and Grazul had one apiece.
Grazul struck out 11, allowing four hits and two earned runs in the win. Kraft earned the save, striking out three and allowing no hits.
“These are the fun games,” Havens said. “A league game and a great coached team, so it was a lot of fun. Tight ball game, they played well.”
Jackson Hubbard, Karter Green, and Jack Ennis all had hits for Sayre, while Tanner Green recorded a double. Hubbard and Karter Green accounted for the Redskins’ two RBI. Garrity struck out five in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Athens will host Wellsboro today, while Sayre will head to Williamson.
