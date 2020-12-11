Things are a bit different for wrestling teams this year.
When the season does begin, the wrestling season will have a different look.
While a lot of the regular season will be dual meets, rather than as many individual tournaments, the postseason has completely changed.
A Super Regional Tournament will be added after regionals, and then states will have just eight kids in Hershey, all eight medaling
This will keep every tournament during the postseason smaller in size.
For Athens, the change isn’t that big.
“I don’t really think of it that way,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said of states being eight qualifiers. :I like to think of it instead as a two week state tournament with 16 kids in each bracket. States has always been the week after regionals and this year is no different. The only difference is the way they bracket it. This year it is like football, East against West. The state tournament will begin at the Super Regional and as long as you keep advancing through the bracket you are still in it. Just like at the “normal” state tournament. The only difference is the “blood round is now the consi-semi’s at Super Regionals. Our philosophy does not change it is still “just keep advancing to the next week.”
For Athens, this won’t change how kids prepare for what weight to wrestles.
“I don’t think it changes what we do as far as weight,” Bradley said. “We don’t tell the kids what weight they should wrestle. We tell them to wrestle whatever weight they feel is best for them. During the dual season we might move a kid or two around to get the best matchups, but as far as postseason goes it is the kids choice.”
Wrestlers know they will have to be in shape to fight through so many rounds of postseason matches.
“We always put great stock in being in shape,” Bradley said. “A great wrestler that is not in shape becomes average late in the bout and that’s where we plan on winning. As we say to our kids, ‘take them to deep water and then drown them.’”
ATHENS WILDCATS
Coaches: Shawn Bradley; Scott Setzer; David White; Matt Courtney; Jay White
Record last year: 10-7
Returning wrestlers: Kyler Setzer 12th
Zach Stafursky 12th
Travis Stedge 12th
Gavin Bradley 11th
Lucas Forbes 11th
Colin Rosh 11th
Karter Rude 11th
Kaden Setzer 11th
Jake Courtney 10th
Thoughts on returnees: Great group of kids. There is a core group of them that have put in some serious amount of time in the off season. We expect that some of them will surprise some people in the post season. The rest of the returners are solid wrestlers as well and will help this team tremendously. We are lucky that this core is not all at the same weight, as we have had in the past and as such will help us in the dual meet heavy schedule that we have this year due to Covid.
Newcomers: Chris Bathgate 10th
Justin Rhode 10th
Josh Courtney 9th
Brock Dennison 9th
Jason Dunn 9th
Ryan Lasusa 9th
Elmo Mallore 9th
Landon McGrath 9th
Josh Nittinger 9th
Jadon Rice 9th
Mason Vanderpool 9th
Thoughts on newcomers: These kids will make a great impact on the team right away as we expect most if not all of them to walk right into a starting role. Bathgate is a former PJW state medalist, Nittinger won matches at PJW states last year, Courtney has been coming to open mat sessions and the others are at weights that we could really use them in key roles.
Thoughts on the team It is a strange year here at Athens as I imagine it will be at many schools. We have a great group of kids that will work hard to be successful, but we are missing some experience. We have 7 – 10 kids that wrestled for us last year but will not be participating in the program this year for one reason or another. In a year that forces us to wrestle mostly in not all dual meets that hurts. However, you will see these young kids grow as the year progresses and we will be a tougher out at the end of the year where it counts.
Thoughts on the league: I think the league is down a little bit right now. The entire league only returns 7 kids that medaled at districts, 4 kids that went to states and 2 state medalists. Most of that group (4 district medalists, 3 state qualifiers, 1 state medalist) reside in Canton which is why I see Canton in the drivers seat in the league. However it all comes down to who is coming out and staying out due to Covid around the league. As long as we can prepare our kids to progress as far as they can in the post season that is really the end goal for us.
