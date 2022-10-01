ATHENS — Athens hosted Towanda for its 2022 Homecoming football game. For the first half, Towanda played the role of spoiler, but Athens gathered itself and took control the second half and rolled to a 34-0 victory.
Athens head coach, Jack Young preaches three keys to the game to his players.
“We talk about tackling, we talk about winning turnovers and we talk about big plays,” he said. “If we can win those three areas, that is a pretty good recipe for success.”
Athens used big plays to score on the game’s opening drive.
Caleb Nichols gashed the right side of the Black Knight defense for a 67-yard gain to the Towanda 16 yard line. After a holding call, quarterback Mason Lister connected with Luke Horton for a 26-yard touchdown pass and Athens was up 7-0.
Towanda refused to succumb and battled on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the first half. The scrappy Black Knights picked up first downs by running the ball but could not sustain drives for scores.
On defense, the Black Knights won the turnover battle. Audy Vanderpool picked off a Lister pass and Justin Schoonover recovered a fumble.
The beleaguered Wildcats also struggled with penalties. Athens was penalized 11 times for 143 yards in the first half.
At halftime, the Wildcats led 7-0.
Young explained that the halftime conversation focused on returning to the three keys.
“We just said let’s get our focus back on the things that we are supposed to be focused on,” he said. “Those three things. (Tackling, turnovers and big plays). And we did that.”
Towanda stopped Athens’ first drive of the second half when Quintin Woodburn intercepted a Lister pass at midfield.
But, Athens would roll from there.
Three plays later, Matt Machmer forced a turnover for Athens when he stepped in front of a Grady Flynn pass attempd and returned the ball to the Towanda 36-yard line.
The Wildcat offense took advantage of the short field and scored on a 4-yard run by Nichols. The extra point pushed Athens’ advantage to 14-0.
The Wildcat defense forced Towanda to punt on their next drive.
Horton fielded the punt on the right side of the field and ran across to his wall of blockers on the left sideline, then cut up field and dashed 61 yards for another touchdown.
Glenn Romberger blocked a Towanda punt attempt and returned it for touchdown to stretch the Wildcat lead to 27-0. Romberger would block a second punt later in the half.
Athens’ final score came on an incredible catch by Horton in the corner of the end zone. Lister rolled right as Horton darted to the back corner from the 24- yard line. Horton had half a step on his defender, Lister threaded the needle and Horton snagged the ball.
Athens’ final touchdown capped scoring at 34-0.
Young acknowledged his team showed room for improvement, especially the first half.
“It was just ugly,” he said. “We’ve got to fix some things with the personal fouls and we have to be better.”
Towanda Coach Craig Dawsey said he sees progress in his team.
“I was really happy with the first half,” he said. “The second half didn’t go the way we wanted it to. Its just the way it goes sometimes.”
Next week, Athens will play North Penn-Mansfield on the road and Towanda will travel to Troy.
