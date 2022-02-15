TOWANDA — The Athens boys basketball team completed a season sweep of Towanda and clinched a spot in the NTL Showdown with a 79-45 win over the Black Knighgts on Monday.
Mason Lister led Athens with 22 points, Nalen Carling had 13 and JJ Babcock had 10.
Though the Wildcats eventually won by 34 points, Towanda did make things interesting in the first half.
It was a bit of a slow start on defense for the Wildcats, who were playing their fourth game in six days.
The Black Knights knocked down five three-pointers in the first quarter — which concluded with the score tied at 19 — and only trailed by five at halftime.
“We knew Towanda was going to bring it,” Babcock said. “Coach (Landon) Henry is a really good coach. We just had to fight through the adversity to come out on top.”
After leading 34-29 at halftime, Athens opened up the second half on a 10-run and outscored Towanda 22-11 in the third quarter.
Lister scored eight of his 22 points in the third quarter, as the Wildcats ramped up their defense to force turnovers and scored in transition.
“We definitely amped up the intensity,” Babcock said. “We knew we had to bring it to beat them tonight, so we brought more intensity.”
The strong defense carried into the fourth quarter as Athens held Towanda to five points while scoring 22.
Dante Ottaviani and Teagan Irish each scored 12 points for the Black Knights, and Justin Schoonover had nine.
Athens will close out its regular season on the road against Williamson on Wednesday before facing Wyalusing in the first round of the NTL Showdown on Friday.
“We’re definitely not going to take Williamson lightly, but we’re going to be ready for Wyalusing on Friday night, and hopefully beat them and move on to Troy,” Babcock said. “We can’t wait to play them again. Those will be two great games, for sure.”
