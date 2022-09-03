ATHENS — After a disappointing first-week loss, Athens’ football was searching for their best effort on Friday night against Cowanesque Valley.
The Wildcats showed that they are headed in the right direction with a dominant 48-0 victory over the visiting Indians.
“We were better tonight, but we were far from perfect. We (have to) take one step at a time and get better and better,” said Athens head coach Jack Young.
The Wildcat’s game-opening kick went out of bounds to give Cowanesque Valley good starting field position — but that did not matter. A stout Athens defense shut down every attack, holding CV to -12 yards in the first quarter.
Athens’ offense sputtered a bit on on their initial drive, turning the ball over on downs. However, Athens scored five touchdowns on their next five possessions.
Caleb Nichols put Athens on the board from 45 yards out, and added a second touchdown in the second quarter with a 24-yard score.
Young praised the senior back.
“He’s sneaky back there. He’s a little different than some of the backs we’ve had. He’s slick hitting those holes and he does a nice job,” he said.
Senior QB Mason Lister connected with Luke Horton for a 26-yard touchdown. He also hit Josh Martin from 15 yards out.
Late in the second quarter, Wildcat Austin Malanoski recovered a Cowanesque Valley fumble on the CV 8. On the next play, Lister found Xavier Watson in the end zone to put Athens up 35-0.
Athens continued to control the line of scrimmage in the second half. Lister and Horton teamed up for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Kolsen Keathley scored on a 48-yard run. A blocked extra point kept the score to 48-0.
A point of emphasis for the Wildcats is the guys in the trenches. Young explained, “We have some depth on the O-line, so we’ve been trying to move people around to see what group fits best. We are just trying to get better.”
This week, the line allowed Lister enough time to go 11 of 14 through the air for 104 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
While Young’s team demonstrated improvement, the longtime head coach believes there is still work to be done.
“We are not happy, we gotta build. ‘Next step’ is kind of our mantra right now. Moving forward, one step at a time, one day at a time and get better every day,” he said.
The Wildcats (1-1) travel to Wyalusing (1-1) on Friday for their next game.
