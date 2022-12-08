Lister shoots

Athens’ Lister takes a jump shot during the Wildcat’s win over CV on the road.

 Review Photo/ Matt Patton

Athens — The Athens boys basketball team opened regular season play Wednesday night by hosting Cowanesque Valley. Talent, athleticism and a solid preseason propelled the Wildcats to a sharp 63-24 victory over the Indians.

Athens head coach Jim Lister is cautiously optimistic about his team’s potential early in the season. He noted strong performances in scrimmages against Corning and Horseheads. The third-year coach also liked what he saw from his players against Cowanesque Valley.