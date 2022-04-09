Wildcats roll over Wellsboro

ATHENS — Wellsoboro took an early 1-0 lead, but the Lady Wildcats responded by scoring 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 14-2 win over the Lady Hornets in NTL softball action on Friday.
Leading the way for the Athens offense was Savannah Persun, who had two hits, two runs and two RBI in the game.
Abby VanFleet also scored two runs and picked up two RBI and one hit.
Macie Coyle and Mackenzie Morgan also had one hit and two RBI each.
Persun also got the win in the circle for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will host Troy at noon today.
