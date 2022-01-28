WESTFIELD — The Athens boys basketball team won its third straight game on Thursday, defeating Cowanesque Valley 62-40.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and continued to pile on the points in the second, taking a 39-13 lead into halftime.
Athens again held Cowanesque Valley to single digits in the third quarter, allowing eight while scoring 12.
The Indians outscored Athens 19-11 in the fourth, but the game was well out of reach.
Leading the way for Athens was JJ Babcock, who scored 16 points and dished out five assists, both team highs.
Babcock and Lucas Kraft both pulled down six rebounds to share the team lead.
Chris Mitchell scored 10 points and recorded four rebounds for Athens.
Mason Lister added on nine points for the Wildcats.
Nalen Carling led Athens with three steals and tacked on five points.
Troy Pritchard scored six points and grabbed five rebounds, and Tucker Brown had six points with four rebounds.
Athens will end its week by hosting District II power Dallas tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.