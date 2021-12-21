ATHENS (PA) — Athens hosted Troy to open the NTL dual meet wrestling season. While both coaches lamented their teams’ relative conditioning, the Wildcats had just enough horsepower to top Troy 36-33.
Athens won the coin toss and dictated the matchups early in the meet to build a big lead. The Wildcats won six of the first seven bouts.
Returning state runner-up Gavin Bradly picked up a quick fall at 126 to open the night for Athens. The Wildcats then forfeited to Seth Seymour at 132 to tie the team score at 6-6.
Athens went on a roll from there. Kaden Setzer got a quick takedown on Troy’s Peyton Bellows and turned him with an arm bar for a fall.
In the most exciting bout of the night, Jake Courtney of Athens survived a roller coaster bout against Troy’s Jacob Hinman. Courtney appeared to be cradled and about to give up a takedown when he locked up a cradle of his own and turned Hinman to his back for five points, and the early lead.
Hinman battled back and had Courtney fighting off his back at the end of the second period. The buzzer may have been the only thing that saved Courtney. Hinman led 10-7 after two periods.
Courtney took neutral to start the third period. Hinman fired off a shot and was in deep on a leg. Once again, Courtney locked up a cradle and got five points to regain the lead, 12-10. HInman escaped but Courtney got the final takedown to ensure a 14-11 victory.
At 152, Lucas Forbes, of Athens, used a couple fireman’s carries for takedowns to build a lead over Troy’s Eli Randall. After the second takedown, Forbes buried half and decked Randall in 1:33.
Karter Rude made quick work of Troy’s Rylan Breidt at 160 with a fall in 1:25.
Cameron Whitmarsh used four takedowns to control his match against Troy’s William Steele. Whitmarsh earned a 9-3 victory. Athens stretched their lead to 30-6.
Troy’s Josh Isbell used an 8-point second period to put an end to the Athens run. Isbell defeated Colin Rosh 9-7.
Mason Woodward continued Troy’s winning ways with a third period fall over Caleb Nason. Troy closed the gap in the team score to 30-15.
Athens’ heavyweight, Josh Nittinger put the bout out of reach for Athens. His fifteen-second fall stretched Athens’ lead to 36-15.
Troy won the remaining three bouts. Kannon Renzo picked up a forfeit at 106. Konner Kerr racked up a first period fall over Keaton Sinsabaugh. Caleb Shumway picked up a forfeit at 120. Troy pulled within three, but lost as a team 36-33.
Athens’ head coach Shawn Bradley admitted that the Wildcats “knew going in it would be close.” He noted that “A lot of those matches we were out conditioned. I have to give Brandon [Spiak] credit, his guys came to wrestle.“
Troy’s head coach Brandon Spiak lamented that his team did not wrestle like they have been. “When you come into a place like Athens and you wrestle like that, you’re not going to walk out of this gym with a win. [Athens wrestlers] are going to go for six minutes and we knew that coming in.”
Athens is in action today, hosting the Wildcat Duals at 2:00. Troy will be in action after Christmas in the Tunkhannock Holiday tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.