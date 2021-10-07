ROME — After a slow start for both teams, Athens came alive in the second half scoring two goals as part of a 3-0 victory over Northeast Bradford in NTL boys soccer action on Wednesday afternoon.
Nate Quinn made his first appearance for Athens after missing five games and didn’t miss a beat in his return scoring twice and assisting on the other Wildcats goal.
“I thought he played well. It was nice to see him back out there,” Athens head coach Jake Lezak said. “It took him a little bit in the first half to settle in, but I thought his fitness was good and he did settle in come the second half.”
At the 30-minute mark of the first half, Quinn played an over the top through ball to Daniel Horton and he converted his chance, scoring the opening goal.
Athens scored an early goal but Northeast Bradford held the Wildcats offense in check and got them out of their usual rhythm in the first half. Lezak mentioned that the small field and wet conditions may have played a role in his teams slow start to the game.
“I am pleased with the result. We played sloppy, we didn’t play the way in our positions we should have. We were impatient offensively and defensively, but we did enough to win the game so you know that is a positive we can take away from it,” Lezak said.
In the 20th minute of the second half, Quinn caught the Panthers defense in transition, chipping Athens’ second goal sweetly into the back of the net.
Quinn scored his second goal minutes later, stealing a ball off of Panthers goalkeeper Garret Cooper and sliding in the final goal of the match.
“It was my first game back and I loved being back out there and I thought I played pretty well,” Quinn said. “The over the top ball was working and we just did what we could to run onto them.”
Athens outshot Northeast Bradford narrowly, 12-11. Both teams had plenty of opportunities to score, but the Panther struggled to convert on good chances. Brandon Kuhn almost scored a remarkable goal from about 30 yards out for the Panthers, but it was saved by a finger tip by Athens keeper Grant Liechty who finished with a clean sheet.
The Panthers played a high defensive line and the lack of depth wore down the team late in the game. Athens utilized its depth and ran the Panthers defense to exhaustion, eventually resulting in the three goals that occurred.
Athens improved to 7-6 on the season and is back in action on Saturday hosting Willamsport at 11 a.m. Northeast Bradford travels to play Wellsboro at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Troy 5, Towanda 1
TOWANDA — Wyatt Hodlofksi continued his torrent goal-scoring season scoring two in a 5-1 victory over Towanda on Wednesday afternoon.
Brady Spalding, Edson Smith and Hunter Qunzman scored the other Trojan goals. Logan Lambert scored the lone goal for the Black Knights.
Troy outshot Towanda 17-13. Towanda goalkeeper Austin Fowler made 13 saves and Troy goaltender Eli Randall made 14 saves.
Towanda next hosts North Penn-Liberty Saturday at 10 a.m. Troy hosts Muncy in its next time out on Monday at 4 p.m.
