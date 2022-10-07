Wildcats take down Trojans

EAST TROY — The Athens soccer team picked up a 3-2 on the road against Troy on Thursday afternoon.
Athens took a 2-1 lead in the first half, and each team scored again in the second half.
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 7:12 am
EAST TROY — The Athens soccer team picked up a 3-2 on the road against Troy on Thursday afternoon.
Athens took a 2-1 lead in the first half, and each team scored again in the second half.
Marco Quiros had two goals for the Wildcats, and Brayden Post had the other.
Andrew Houseknecht and Landon Jenkins each had goals for Troy.
Athens outshot Troy 23-2 in the match, and had a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
Eli Randall and Hart Houseknecht combined to make 16 saves in goal for the Trojans.
Both teams will play at 11 a.m. tomorrow as Troy hosts Hughesville and Athens travels to Williamsport.
NP-Liberty 6, Towanda 4
TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights soccer team dropped their Thursday matchup by a score of 6-4.
Towanda would hold a 3-2 lead at the half against Towanda but would be outscored 3-0 in the second half to drop the contest and fall to 1-13 in the 2022 season.
Towanda would record a total of 13 shots on goal and Dominic Esposito would notch two goals on the night.
Teagan Irish would record one goal and dish out three assists and Logan Lambert also added a goal.
Goalkeeper Nate West would record 12 saves on the night.
Towanda will be back on the field on Monday when they take on NP-Liberty in a rematch on the road at 4:30 p
