CANTON — The Athens baseball team rallied from a four-run deficit to send Thursday’s game against Canton to extra innings, and then the Wildcats earned a 7-6 victory over the Warriors in the ninth inning.
Canton scored four runs in the first before Athens got on the board with one in the top of the third. The host Warriors answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-1 lead into the fourth.
Athens scored two runs in the fifth and seventh innings to send the game to extras.
In the top of the ninth, Nick Jacob started the Wildcats’ rally with a single and Luke Horton walked. Pinch runner Caleb Fritsch (in for Jacob) and Horton moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt from Caleb Nichols.
With one out, Cameron Sullivan drove home Fritsch with a single to make it 6-5.
Mason Lister then grounded into a fielder’s choice to put Horton on third. After Lister stole second, Horton would score on a wild pitch. That made it 7-5, but Lister would be caught stealing home to end the half inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, Mason Harold started Canton’s comeback attempt with a walk. Cohen Landis would also draw a walk to push pinch runner Aydin Holcomb to second with no outs.
Horton came on in relief for Athens and would look to slam the door on another win for the Wildcats.
Michael Beers reached on an error in the outfield to load the bases with no outs.
Horton would get a strikeout before Hudson Ward hit a line drive to left field, which was caught but allowed Holcomb to score and make it 7-6.
The Athens ace was able to get another strikeout to end the threat and secure the win for his squad.
Horton also led the Wildcats at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and three runs scored.
Sullivan went 3-for-5 with three RBI, while Jaren Glisson and Nick Grazul also had hits for the Wildcats.
Canton was led by Weston Bellows with a pair of hits and one run scored. Holden Ward and Hudson Ward both finished with one hit, one run scored and one RBI, and Mason Beers had one hit and scored once.
Brenen Taylor, Micheal Davis and Harold all had RBI for the Warriors.
Athens (2-0) will host Towanda and Canton will welcome in Sayre on Monday.
ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers hung around with Wellsboro on Thursday, but the visiting Hornets scored 17 runs in the final two innings to secure the victory.
After trailing 6-1 after two-and-a-half innings, NEB scored one in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to make it a 6-4 game.
Following a scoreless fifth, Wellsboro broke the game open with five runs in the sixth and then poured in 12 runs in the seventh.
NEB was led by Cayden McPherson with an RBI double, while Gavin Puza, Clay Wiggins, Kohen Hugo, Joe Stanton and Connor Johnson also had hits.
Puzo, Hugo and Joe Stanton all drove in runs for the Panthers.
NEB will visit Cowanesque Valley on Monday.
WYALUSING — The host Wyalusing Rams struggled on Thursday afternoon as they dropped a non-league decision to Elk Lake.
Elk Lake scored in every inning, including three in the first and four more in both the third and fourth innings.
Hunter House and Parker Petlock had the lone hits for Wyalusing.
House and CJ Carr shared the pitching duties for the Rams.
Wyalusing will visit North Penn-Mansfield on Monday.
