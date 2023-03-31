CANTON — The Athens baseball team rallied from a four-run deficit to send Thursday’s game against Canton to extra innings, and then the Wildcats earned a 7-6 victory over the Warriors in the ninth inning.

Canton scored four runs in the first before Athens got on the board with one in the top of the third. The host Warriors answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-1 lead into the fourth.