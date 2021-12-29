Wildcats takes care of Waverly

ATHENS — No matter the sport, if you don’t score you won’t win.
Such was the case for Waverly’s JV girls basketball team, which was held without a basket for an eight-minute drought spanning the second and third quarters.
Athens took advantage of that drought to turn a four-point deficit into a 10-point lead on the way to a 41-30 win in the opening round of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
Athens will play Northeast Bradford at Towanda at 2:30 p.m.
Athens held a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter but Waverly led 19-15 with 4:38 to go in the gfirst half.
That was when Waverly’s scoring drought hit. Athens led 25-19 at the half and scored the next 10 points for a 37-19 lead.
Mya Thompson netted 16 pointd for Athens, and Sara Bronson had nine points.
Also for Athens, Sophia Fairchild had seven rebounds and four points, and Izzy Davis had five rebounds.
Ryleigh Judson hit for 16 points for the Lady Wolverines.
Also for Waverly, Lea Yale had six points and Madison Cron had four points.
Waverly will play Towanda at 1 p.m. at Athens in the VCT consolation game.
