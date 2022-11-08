ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats’ offense had everything working in their District IV Class AAA matchup against Montoursville on Saturday and moved on to the semifinals with a 37-7 win.

“They’re a worthy opponent,” Athens Head Coach Jack Young said of Montoursville. “You talk about a schedule, their schedule was crazy. We knew they were going to come in, and they’re physical and tough up front. And we had to get back to that.”