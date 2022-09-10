WYALUSING — Wyalusing may have been the host, but Athens owned the most precious piece of real estate on the field and dominated the line of scrimmage.
The Wildcats controlled the ball on both sides of the field, cruising to a 55-7 victory.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 8:17 am
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 8:17 am

WYALUSING — Wyalusing may have been the host, but Athens owned the most precious piece of real estate on the field and dominated the line of scrimmage.
The Wildcats controlled the ball on both sides of the field, cruising to a 55-7 victory.
Athens head coach Jack Young challenged his players to be more physical this week, and they delivered.
“We talked all week about physicality,” he said. “In order for us to be successful, moving forward, we had to raise our physicality a little bit.”
Wyalusing received the opening kickoff and moved the chains with a fourth down conversion.
Liam Franklin added a 14-yard carry with a facemask penalty tacked on.
The Rams advanced just into Wildcat territory at the 48-yard line before Athens forced a punt.
From there, the Wildcat players owned their coaches’ challenge.
Offensively, Athens erupted.
The Wildcats scored five touchdowns on fifteen plays in the first half.
Caleb Nichols led the way on the ground rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the half.
Lister had success throwing, as well.
He threw for 127 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Watson and then a 33-yard touchdown to Luke Horton.
Meanwhile, the Athens defense stifled a solid Ram running attack.
Six of the Rams’ nine possessions lasted four plays or less.
Wyalusing was 3-14 on third and fourth down conversions.
With the clock running, Athens added three more scores in the second half to stretch the lead to 55-0.
Wyalusing’s Joey Gonsauls returned the final kickoff 87 yards to avoid the shutout.
His explosive return put Wyalusing on the board and made the score 55-7.
Wyalusing’s head coach Henry Laboranti liked the effort he saw from his players.
“We are a small team, we are a young team,” he said. “I had guys that were just absolutely playing their hearts out tonight and really, really did their best.”
While content with his team’s effort, Laboranti stated that the team continues to work to improve.
“I expect the leaders to make the changes they need to make,” he said. “We’ll make the coaching changes we need to make.”
Athens will travel to Wellsboro Friday in a key NTL matchup, while Wyalusing hosts on Troy Thursday.
