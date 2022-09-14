WESTFIELD — The Athens Wildcats golf team moved to 24-0 as they claimed another first-place finish on Tuesday at the River Valley Country club with a team score of 356.
Junior Evan Cooper would lead the charge once again, shooting the third lowest score of 83 that included 10 pars.
The Wildcats would get one more sub-90 performance from Dylan Saxon (86) while Lucas Kraft (93) and Brady Darrow (94) would put together another well-rounded performance to capture the win.
Wyalusing would take second place on the day and be led by another outstanding outing from Brody Fuhrey who shot an 88 with two birdies.
The Rams would get strong outings from Nick Salsman (89), Kaeden Kusmuerz (91), and Trehnon Hugo (100) to solidify their second-place finish with a score of 368.
Towanda claimed sixth place with a team score of 432 led by Teagan Irish (105) and Carson Glantz (106) while Landon Clark (110) and Page Perry (111) rounded out their top four.
Saye finished in last place with a score of 498 placed by Jackson Hubbard who finished with a 103 while Kegan Hayford, Tanner Green, and David Hall Jr. finished in the top four for the Redskins.
NTL golf will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Towanda at 2 p.m.
