ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer team rolled to a 6-1 win over the visiting Towanda Black Knights on Monday.
Brayden Post opened things up with a goal just 27 seconds into the game, his first of three on the day.
Post scored his second goal with 18 minutes remaining in the first half.
With two minutes to go in the first half, Korey Miller made it 3-0 Wildcats.
Post completed the hat trick just over a minute into the second half, and Miller netted his second goal six minutes later.
Caleb Hunsinger also added a late goal for Athens.
Towanda’s goal came 20 minutes into the second half from Jack Wheaton.
Athens outshot Towanda 23-3 in the win, and had a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Towanda goalkeeper Micheal West made 14 saves in the match, and Grant Liechty had three saves for Athens.
Athens will host Williamson at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Black Knights will be back in action on Oct. 4 when they travel to Troy.
Troy 2, NP-Liberty 1 (Saturday
TROY – The Troy Trojans boys soccer team picked up a 2-1 victory over North Penn-Liberty on Saturday for their first win of the 2022 season.
Brady Spalding would net both goals for the Trojans in the win, with one coming unassisted and the other coming off an assist from Carter Lambert.
NP-Liberty would get their lone-score in the second half on an Adynn Wheeler.
Troy outshot the Liberty team 16-11 on goal while Liberty held the advantage in corners 6-3.
Troy goalkeeper Eli Randall would record seven saves in the win and Liberty would get four saves from Trent Dawson.
Troy will be back on the field on Wednesday at 4 p.m. when they host Galeton.
Corning 5, Athens 1 (Saturday)
ATHENS — Visiting Corning blew open a close game on Saturday to take a 5-1 win over Athens at Alumni Stadium on Saturday.
Carter Rosno opened the scoring with just over a minute left in the first half to give Corning a 1-0 lead at the break.
Corning would go up 2-0 on a score from Jackson Casey just minutes into the second half.
Athens junior Korey Miller cut the Corning lead to 2-1 when he scored an unassisted goal with 29:30 left in the second half.
Corning then scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
The visiting Hawks held a 19-4 edge in shots on goal and a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
