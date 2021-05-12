ATHENS — The Wildcats boys and girls track and field teams wrapped up NTL dual meet titles on Tuesday.
This year the league crowned dual meet champions instead of crowning at the league meet.
The boys beat Williamson 80-69 and the girls topped Williamson 81-69.
In the 3200 relay Williamson’s Teagan Jones, Cassandra Stratton, Chloe Spencer and Addie Schmitt won at 15:01.76 and in the boys race Justin Lynch, Connor Dahl, Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony of Athens won in 10:26.
Chelsea Hungerford of Williamson won the 100 hurdles in 18.25 followed by Athens’ Emily Henderson and Kirsten Crain of Williamson. Duncan Kerr of Williamson won the 110 hurdles in 18.99 followed by Athens’ Levi Kuhns and Jacob Schmitt of Williamson.
Charly Slusser of Williamson won the 100 in 13.77 followed by Athens’ Emma Roe and Scout Abel of Williamson. Jaden Wright of Athens won the boys race in 12.14 followed by Williamson’s Elliott Good and Mason Kelsey.
Emma Bronson of Athens won the 1600 in 6:02.26 followed by Hailey Warner of Williamson and Abby Prickitt of Athens. Owen Cummings of Wililamson won for the boys in 4:44.27 followed by teammate Nathaniel Welch and Connor Dahl of Athens.
Abel, Kyra Daley, Hungerford and Slusser won the 400 relay for Athens in 54.83 and for the boys Kuhns, Ryan Thompson, Joseph Toscano and Wright won in 47.59.
Roe won the 400 in 1:03.78 followed by Daley and Mya Thompson of Athens and for the boys Ryan Lasusa won in 55.25 followed by Williamson’s Elias Kaufman and Anthony.
Hannah Walker of Athens won the 300 hurdles in 51.32 followed by Hungerford and Crain and for the boys Kerr won in 43.76 followed by Jacob Schmitt and Travis Madison of Williamson.
Bronson won the 800 in 2:44.38 followed by Warner and Cailyn Conklin of Athens and Anthony won for the boys in 2:06.86 followed by Williamson’s Seth Neal and Lynch.
Roe won the 200 in 28.24 followed by Abel and Daley and for the boys Wright won in 24.33 followed by Kelsey and Toscano.
Bronson won the 3200 in 13:27.66 followed by Warner and Gabriella Losinger of Williamson and for the boys Cummings won in 10:29.94 followed by Athens’ Matt Gorsline and Dahl.
Thompson, Walker, Leah Liechty and Roe won the 1600 relay in 4:37.25 and for the boys Lynch, Anthony, Lasusa and Thompson won in 3:43.67.
Olivia Bartlow of Athens won the shot at 26-feet, 6-inches, followed by Addie Schmitt of Williamson and Emma Pernaselli of Williamson and for the boys Asher Ellis of Athens won at 45-feet, 1/4-inches, followed by Athens’ Ian Wright and Lucas Aquilio.
Bartlow won the discus at 85-feet, 2-inches, followed by Pernaselli and Schmitt and Ellis won for the boys at 125-feet, 7-inches, followed by Aquilio and Ian Wright.
Addie Schmitt won the javelin at 98-feet, 6-inches, followed by Pernaselli and Haley Patterson of Williamson and for the boys Ellis won at 149-feet, 1-inch, followed by teammate Zach Stafursky and Williamson’s Mason Kelsey.
Slusser won the long jump at 16-feet, 1 1/2-inches, followed by Thompson and Ryann Slusser and Neal won for the boys at 18-feet, 9-inches, followed by Kelsey and Connor Brown of Athens.
Thompson won the triple jump for the girls at 31-feet, 10 1/2-inches followed by Bronson and Cassy Friend of Athens and for the boys Jacob Schmitt won at 36-feet, 4 1/2-inches, followed by Kerr and Connor Brown of Athens.
Charly Slusser won the high jump at 5-feet, followed by Athens’ Leah Liechty and Shelby Morris. For the boys Kaufman won at 5-feet, 2-inches, followed by Ethan Denlinger of Athens.
Ryann Slusser won the pole vault for Wililamson at 6-feet, 6-inches, followed by Liechty and Morris and for the boys Elliott Good of Williamson won at 9-feet, followed by Denlinger and Gavin Cloos of Williamson.
BOYS: Wyalusing 100, Sayre 50 GIRLS: Wyalusing 120, Sayre 18
For the boys Wyalusing won the 3200 relay in 11:34.37 and in the 110 hurdles Darevin Curlee won at 18.31 followed by Colbrin Nolan of Wyalusing and Bobby Benjamin of Sayre.
In the 100 Kashawn Cameron of Wyalusing won in 11.15 followed by Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold and Joey Gonsauls.
Zach Belles of Sayre won the shot at 44-feet, 1 1/2-inches followed by Jacob Palfreyman of Wyalusing and Abram Bennett of of Wyalusing.
Grayden Cobb of Wyalusing won the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Ethan Lewis and Connor Young of Sayre.
Clayton Petlock of Wyalusing won the 1600 in 5:31.59 followed by teammate Justin Hiduk and Nate Romano of Sayre.
Wyalusing won the 400 relay in 46.5 and in the 400 meters Tavonne McClenny of Sayre won in 56.63 followed by teammate Mason Hughey and Travis Bahl of Wyalusing.
Cameron won the long jump at 18-feet, 7-inches followed by Nolan Oswald of Wyalusing and Young.
Benjamin won the 300 hurdles in 46.71 followed by Curlee and Nolan.
Wyalusing’s Josh Stoddard won the 800 in 2:30.01 followed by Hiduk and Braylon DeKay of Sayre.
Belles won the discus at 115-feet, 3-inches, followed by Palfreyman and Bennett. Cameron won the 200 in 24.07 followe dby Arnold and Hughey.
Benjamin won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Alex Hungsinger and Alex Boyd of Wyalusing.
Brody Fuhrey of Wyalusing won the 3200 in 12:27.36 followed by Romano and Evan Johnson of Wyalusing.
Oswald won the triple jump at 37-feet, 1-inch, followed by Young and McClenny. Sayre won the 1600 relay in 4:02.93 and Bennett won the javelin at 119-feet, 5 1/2-inches, followed by Hughey and Logan Chapman of Sayre.
For the girls in the 100 hurdles Ruth Weaver of Wyalusing won in 22.12 and in the 100 Olivia Haley won in 13.41 for Wyalusing followed by Kassandra Kerin of Wyalusing and Lauran Krall of Sayre.
Sierra Allen of Wyalusing won the 1600 in 5:52.55 followed by Carrie Claypool of Sayre and Kayla Beebe of Wyalusing.
Marissa Johnson of Wyalsuing won the shot at 25-feet, 1-inch, followed by Ellie Boyles of Sayre and Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis.
Wyalusing won the 400 relay in 56.52 and in the 400 Kerin won in 1:12.03 followed by Sayre’s Kendra Merrill.
Layla Botts of Wyalusing won the long jump at 13-feet, 9-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Priscilla Newton and Krall.
Weaver won the 300 hurdles in 1:00.84 followed by teammate Daphne Knapp.
Catherine Brown of Wyalusing won the 800 in 2:32.93 followed by Kerin and Corey Ault of Sayre.
Johnson won the discus at 67-feet, 4-inches, followed by Otis and Wyalusing’s Brooklyn Milne.
Haley won the 200 in 27.82 followed by Mia Wilcox of Wyalusing and Merrill.
Marie Scarborough of Wyalusing won the pole vault at 7-feet, 6-inches, followed by Priscilla Newton and Taylor Spencer.
Madison Armitage of Wyalusing won the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches, followed by Wilcox and Chloe Tewksbury of Wyalusing.
Claypool won the 3200 in 12:39.77 followed by Beebe. Newton won the triple jump at 28-feet, 4-inches, followed by Otis and Botts. Wyalusing the 1600 relay in 5:21 and Johnson won the javelin at 83-feet, 2-inches, followed by Otis and Milne.
BOYS: Waverly 72, Watkins Glen 40 GIRLS: Waverly 64, Watkins Glen 15
For the boys in the 110 hurdles Skyler Dengler of Waverly won in 21.09. Kennedy Westbrook of Waverly won the girls’ 100 in 14.26 followed by teammates Abigail Knolles and Natalie Garrity. Ralph Johnson won the boys race in 11.83.
Harper Minaker of Waverly won the 1500 for the girls in 5:27.98 and for the boys Collin Wright won in 4:43.55 in the 1600 with Gavin Schillmoeller third.
Knolles, Gabby Picco, Garrity and Westbrook won the 400 relay in 55.57 and in the boys race Caden Wheeler, Ryan Lambert, Micah Chandler and Johnson won for Waverly in 46.99.
Paige Robinson of Waverly won the 400 in 1:10.95 followed by Addison Westbrook. For the boys Sam VanDyke of Waverly won in 59.41 followed by teammates Treyton Moore and Ryan Clark.
Dengler won the 400 hurdles for the boys in 1:15.20 and Minaker won the girls’ 800 in 2:42.88.
Wright won the boys’ 800 in 2:20.44 followed by teammates Liam Wright and Schillmoeller.
Kennedy Westbrook won the 200 in 29.49 followed by Knolles and Robinson and for the boys Johnson won in 24.21 followed by Wheeler and Chandler.
Collin Wright won the 3200 in 11:40.86 and in the 1600 relay Knolles, Picco and Addison and Kennedy Westbrook won for the girls in 4:47.69.
Clark was second in the shot for the boys and Eric Ryck won for the girls at 22-feet, 1 1/2-inches. Clark was second in the discus.
Garrity won the long jump at 14-feet, 1-inch and Chandler was second and Lambert third for the boys.
Addison Westbrook won for the girls in the high jump at 4-feet, 2-inches, followed by Piddo and for the boys VanDyke was second followed by Dengler.
DISTRICT 4 TEAM TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS Wellsboro 4, Milton 0
Wellsboro’s Will Poirier won 6-7 (4-6), 6-3, 6-2 over Jamir Wilt at first singles and Zach Singer won 6-4, 6-3 over Brodey Scroggins at second singles.
Joe Doty won 6-2, 6-1 over Jose Oyola at third singles.
In first doubles Dustin Benedict and Owen Richardson won 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 over Camden Scoggins and Conner Smith.
Liam Manning and Hayne Webster led 6-0, 5-5 when the match was stopped with the match clinched.
Selinsgrove 5, Towanda 0
In first singles Austin Imhoof won 6-1, 6-2 oer Jaden Wise of Towanda and Ethan Harris won 6-1, 6-0 over Dacion Yrigollen at second singles while Eli Mackle won 6-0, 6-2 at third singles.
Andrew Wolfe and Sabastian DeDsanbola won 6-0, 6-0 over Ryan O’Connor and Aidan O’Connor at first doubles and Towand forfeited second doubles.
SOFTBALL NEB 15, Sayre 0
The Panthers completed a suspended game that they led 6-0, but wrapping up the three-inning win.
Thailey Franklin allowed one hit and struck out six in the three innings.
Emily Susanj and Maisie Neuber each had three hits in the game. Neuber had a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Susanj had two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Kayleigh Thoman had two hits, with an RBI and three runs scored and Franklin had a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Alexis Corter had two hits, three RBI and a run scored and Julianna Susanj had a hit,a n RBI and two runs scored, while Melanie Shumway had a hit and a run scored.
Ciana Frisbie and Briana Allis scored runs.
NP-Liberty 8, Troy 7
Peyton Chapel hit a two-run home ruin the bottom of the sixth to lift NP-Liberty to the win.
Saige Lehman had three hits, an RBI and scored three runs, including one in the sixth on Chapel’s home run.
McKenzi Tice, Hayley Ridge, Chapel and Kiersten Mitstifer had hits for NP-Liberty.
Tice scored two runs, Ridge had an RBI and a run scored, Chapel had two RBI and a run scored and Mitstifer had an RBI.
Megan Spohn had an RBI and a run scored and Marissa Griess had an RBI.
Jenna McMullen struck out one in 3 1/3 innings and Tice struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief.
Tyra Williams had a double for Troy and Caitlyn Knapp, Katie Lackey and Chloe Swain had hits. Swain had an RBI and scored two runs and Knapp, Lackey, Rachel Kingsley, Olivia Tate and Arian Wilcox scored runs.
Tyra Williams struck out eight for Troy.
Wellsboro 11, Towanda 8
The Hornets scored seven in the second. Towanda got five back in the bottom of the inning, but the Hornets scored four in the fourth to win it.
Chelsie English had another home run for Wellsboro, her second straight game with a home run, and she had a double, six RBI and two runs scored.
Emma Coolidge had two hits and scored two runs and Jordyn Abernathy had a double and scored a run.
Jena Boyce and Kerrah Clymer each had hits. Clymer had two RBI and scored two runs and Boyce had an RBI and two runs scored.
Maddie Bordas and Abbye Cavanaugh scored runs.
Clymer struck out five on the mound.
Brea Overpeck had a double and a triple and a run scored for Towanda and Shaye Ackley had two hits and scored two runs for the Black Knights.
Jocelyn Bennett had two hits and scored two runs and Shaylee Greenland had a triple and scored a run.
Addie Maynard had two hits, with a double and a run scored.
Saige Greenland, Athena Chacona and Lizzy Matera had hits.
Wyalusing 7, CV 6
Hailey Jayne had an RBI double in the seventh inning, and Sydney Friedlander won the game with a sacrifice fly as the Rams got the win.
Haley McGroarty had a two-run home run and Friedlander had a two hits, with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in the win.
Donella Cornell had two hits, an RBI and a run scored and Jayne, Laci Norton and Jenelle Johns had hits. Norton and Callie Bennett scored runs.
Madison Hoopes, Kayana Thomas and Megan Hyde had two hits each for CV and Makayla Vargaseon, Abby Ackley, Katie Adams, Makenzie Surine and Autumn Outman all had hits for CV.
BASEBALL Wellsboro 12, Towanda 2
The Hornets scored four first-inning runs in the win.
Conner Adams had three hits, with three runs scored and an RBI in the win and Kaeden Mann had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Isaac Keane had two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Brody Morral had a double, an RBI and a run scored and Dylan Abernathy had a hit, four RBI and a run scored, while Caden Smith had a hit and an RBI and Brock Hamblin had an RBI and a run scored, while Darryn Callahn scored a run.
Hamblin struck out two on the mound.
Towanda got hits from Ethan Sparrow, Benjamin Haven Fee, Chase Parker, Octavious Chacona, Garrett Chapman, Owen Clark and Evan Johnson.
Haven-Fee and Will Pitcher scored runs and Clark and Mason Johnson had RBI.
Pitcher struck out one and Sparrow and Johnson pitched in relief, striking out one.
Canton 6, CV 5, 8 innings
Joel Schoonover hit a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Canton to the victory.
Bailey Ferguson had two hits for Canton, with a double and Weston Bellows had a double and an RBI. Ferguson scored a run.
Schoonover had the winning hit and RBI and Cam Bellows had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, while Hudson Ward had a hit and an RBI.
Cooper Kitchen had an RBI and scored two runs and Brennan Taylor scored a run.
Carter Route struck out one and Kitchen struck out four in relief.
Julian Francis had two hits and an RBI for CV and Alex Monroe had two hits and an RBI.
Mike Sipps and Tucker St. Peter each had a hit, Sipps scored a run.
McGuire Painter scored two runs and Caleb Morgan scored a run.
St. Peter started and struck out two and Painter struck out six in 3 2/3 innings of perfect relief. Jordan Vargeson finished the game on the mound.
Waverly 7, Dryden 5
Caden Hollywood, Ty Beeman and Brennan Traub all had two hits in the win.
Beeman had a double, two RBI and a run scored and Traub scored a run and Hollywood scored two runs.
Jack Barrett and Kaden Wheeler each had doubles. Wheeler had two RBI and Barrett had an RBI.
Jay Pipher and Thomas Hand each had hits, with Pipher scoring a run.
Pipher struck out six as the starter.
NP-Mansfield 12, Troy 2, 6 innings
Jake Evans threw a complete game in the win.
Coleman Jeliff had a 3-for-3 day with a double and Cameron Fabian had three hits, with a double and three RBI.
Evans had two hits and Logyn Choplosky had two hits and hit his fifth home run of the season.
Noah Spencer and Blaise Deitrick had hits and Spencer, Deitrick and Fabian stole three bases each.
The Tigers are now back in the playoffs.
Gavin Cohick had a double and scored two runs and Kory Schucker had a hit and scored a run.
Caleb Binford, Danny Hoppaugh and Evan Short had hits and Justice Chimics had two hits.
