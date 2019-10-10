LAWRENCEVILLE — During her career with Towanda there really haven’t been many spots on the field Teagan Willey hasn’t played.
She has played in the midfield, she’s played back on defense, limiting her chances to score for the Black Knights.
When Willey does find herself up top, she often capitalizes with goals, and on Wednesday she reached a milestone with her 50th career goal during a 5-1 win at Williamson.
“It is really special because I travel a lot playing soccer, and I do play defense a lot, so to get 50 in high school is pretty cool,” Willey said.
While it was Willey reaching a milestone on Wednesday, she knows it’s not something she could have done without her teammates.
“It feels pretty good,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, for sure.
“They all have been supporting me the whole time, so it is very special to us all. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Willey entered the game needing two goals, and it wasn’t until later in the second half when she hit the milestone.
In the first half Olivia Sparbanie started the scoring at 29:06 and with 2:04 left in the half Willey netted a goal.
In the second half at 18:44 it was Bella Hurley finding the back of the net, and then Williamson got on the board as Kirsten Green scored at 15:49.
Hurley got her second goal at 11:11 and just 50 seconds later Willey capped the scoring with her milestone goal off a direct kick.
Knowing she was closing in on the milestone, it was on Willey’s mind, but she wasn’t going to let it change how she played.
“I mean it was on my mind, but I was trying not to think about it because it was stressing me out,” she said. “So, I was just trying to relax.”
Towanda had 20 shots and five corner kicks and Williamson had six shots and no corner kicks.
Erin Barrett had five saves for Towanda and Charley Slusser had nine saves for Williamson.
NP-Mansfield 1, NEB 0
Gracie Snyder scored at 24:23 off a Jaclyn Nelson assist for the games only goal.
NP-Mansfield had 14 shots and four corners and Sara Swingle finished with eight saves.
NEB had eight shots and eight corners and Maisie Neuber had 13 saves.
Wyalusing 8, Sayre 4
Olivia Spencer had five goals and Hailey Jayne had a hat trick for the Rams in the win.
Rozlyn Haney had two goals for Sayre, Abby Moliski had a goal and an assist and Courtney Sindoni added a goal.
Wyalusing had 40 shots and nine corner kicks and Sayre had 16 shots and two corner kicks.
Kylie Thompson had eight saves for Sayre and Pearl O’Conner had four saves for Sayre.
“The girls played with all heart tonight to the very end,” Sayre coach Tracy Mennig said. “We started with 10 and finished strong with eight. This is the best effort I have seen. Sarah played very well in the back against some good speed. Abby had her best game as well for the full 80 minutes. Roz (Haney) another great game and finished some difficult shots. They didn’t give up and I know they were hurting. Three games in a row playing down is hard. I am very proud of all of them and I know they felt good coming off the field at the end.”
Waverly 4, SVEC 0
Melina Ortiz netted a hat trick in the Wolverines’ win.
Sadie VanAllen started the scoring in the 29th minute off a Gabby Picco assist and Ortiz scored off a VanAllen assist three minutes later.
Ortiz had two second-half goals off Picco assists.
Waverly had 32 shots and five corners and SVEC had two shots and no corners.
Kaitlyn Clark had a save for Waverly and SVEC had 28 saves.
“We were a bit slow to start today,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “We got into a bad habit of not talking and started taking shots that were rushed and off target. We’re coming off a few games in a row where neither one of these things were an issue. Looking forward to postseason, we cannot afford to get complacent.
“Melina had a great game taking advantage of shooting well outside the 18. Gabby had three assists today. She has an unbelievable ability to see open lanes to her teammates. Kennedy Westbrook had a lot of good opportunities tonight, while Sadie Worked hard to get on the board with an assist and a goal. Sadie has gotten so much more comfortable with taking on opponents 1v1 and not shying away from using her left.”
