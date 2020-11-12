With eight seniors, it would be easy to focus on the veteran experience the Canton Warrior Volleyball Team has. The Warriors have reached the quarterfinals in back-to-back years now, having defeated District II Champion Blue Ridge Tuesday by a score of 3-0, (25-16, 25-16, 25-8). Seniors Annie Gaiotti and Carmya Martell seem headed for the all-state team, but it’s Sophomore Aislyn Williams who is proving to be quite the difference maker down the stretch. The 5’9 Williams helped Canton slow down a tall and talented Blue Ridge front line, led by all-state Middle Hitter Hunter Heeman.
“It’s been really exciting and exhilarating,” Williams said when asked about meshing with the veterans. “Playing for the seniors, it gives me an boost to help beat (the other teams).”
Williams plays as an opposite hitter, sometimes referred to as a right side. This player is usually more focused on blocking and helping the middle hitter defend the opposing team’s outside hitters, who are usually the best attackers. Williams’ size, athleticism, mobility and timing makes her a great blocker to make things easier on Libero Jillian Shay. That blocking prowess has allowed her to lead the Warriors in blocks and become a mainstay on this veteran team.
That consistent pipeline of young players has been a big reason why Canton has been so successful under longtime Head Coach Shelia Wesneski. Wesneski is in her 25th year with the Warriors, and guided them to a State Runner-Up finish in 2002.
“We have a good feeder system and a lot of these girls play on a club team,” she said. “However, when you have teams that play well then you get interested younger players.”
Canton is playing their best volleyball at the right time, too. Since losing 3-0 to North Penn-Liberty on October 23, the Warriors have won 15 of the 17 sets they’ve played. It has coincided with Williams’ emergence as one of the area’s young stars.
“I was definitely nervous to start varsity (at the beginning of the year),” Williams said. “I just got over my nerves and got excited to play.”
Williams will be key as Canton looks to upset Marian Catholic on Saturday in the State Quarterfinals. If Canton does win, her all-around play will be a big reason why.
