Williams, Canton roll over Towanda

TOWANDA — The Towanda boys basketball team stayed within striking distance for almost two quarters, but Canton scored six points in the final 13 seconds of the first half and pulled away to win 66-37 on Tuesday night.
“Towanda has been playing very well,” Canton head coach Brock Kitchen said. “I told their coach before the game that I thought, besides Troy they’ve been playing the best the last week and a half so I’m happy.”
The Black Knights opened strong, taking an 11-6 lead in the opening minutes. Canton stormed back to take an 18-13 lead.
Towanda’s Teagan Irish cut the Warriors lead to 20-17 with just over two minutes remaining in the half.
Canton drastically shifted momentum by scoring six points in the final 13 seconds of the half to take a 26-19 lead.
“That was a turning point,” coach Kitchen said. “We were able to get a steal and then get an out of bounds play and get four quick buckets and then you could see that they started to slow down a little bit and we were able to knock down some shots.”
Canton changed from a man-to-man defense into a zone defense in the third quarter and Kitchen alluded to it slowing down Towanda’s offense.
The Warriors outscored Towanda 21-9 in the third quarter and forward Caiden Williams turned into a major focal point for Canton.
Canton worked the ball into Williams in the post and made the most of his one-on- one match-ups against Towanda’s man defense.
Williams scored 10 points in the third quarter and scored a team high 24 points.
“Caiden played big inside. I thought Isaiah did things that aren’t going to show up on the stat sheet,” coach Kitchen said. “He didn’t score a lot of points but he got a lot of loose balls. He just needs to get in the gym and get some shots up.”
As Kitchen said, Isaiah Niemczyk did not light the score sheet only scoring eight points, but he made his presence felt on defense causing several turnovers and created several fast-break scoring chances for Canton.
One of those fast break chances came in the fourth quarter. Niemczyk landed a ferocious dunk in transition with three minutes remaining to put the icing on the cake with Canton leading 56-29.
Dante Ottaviani led Towanda with eight points. Daniel Storrs came off the bench for Towanda in the fourth quarter to score two threes and finish with six points.
Cooper Kitchen also scored two threes and finished with 16 points for Canton.
The Warriors are back in action on Thursday traveling to face Williamson at 7:30 p.m. Towanda hits the road to face Sayre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“We can’t have any hiccups and we have to pray for a little help too,” coach Kitchen said. But I’ll go in with the guys I got and I think we can battle with anybody,”
