TROY — Nick Williams had a career-high 20 points to lead the Troy Trojans to a 61-43 win over Towanda in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
The Trojans are now one win away from wrapping up an NTL crown. They have two games remaining, playing at NP-Liberty today and at Wellsboro on Thursday. Troy needs one win in those two games to clinch the title.
Ty Barrett spent much of the first half setting up his teammates. He then hit two threes and scored 12 points in the third quarter, as he had 14 in the game for the Trojans.
Ethan VanNoy had 12 points for Troy and Mason Imbt finished with nine points in the game.
Jake Deitrick, Zeb Oldroyd and Devin Sellock had two points each for the Trojans.
Justin Schoonover led Towanda with nine points and Kolby Hoffman and Logan Lambert both finished with eight points.
Dante Ottaviani had seven points and Teagan Irish had six points, while Elias Shrawder had five points.
Troy won the JV game 50-32. Justice Chimics had 16 points to lead Troy and Shrawder and Owen Clark had nine points each for the Black Knights.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Towanda 56, Troy 35
An 11-0 run to end the first half helped Towanda to a 23-point second quarter and a 15-point lead at the break on their way to the win.
Paige Manchester had a big second quarter with 16 points on her way to a game-high 25 points in the win.
Porschia Bennett had 16 for the Black Knights and Bella Hurley had eight points.
Amanda Horton had five points and Gracie Schoonover had two points.
Manchester had six boards, seven assists and seven steals for the Black Knights and Bennett had five boards, four assists and four steals.
Schoonover had six rebounds and four blocked shots and Bella Hurley had three boards and four assists, while Erin Barrett had four rebounds.
Rachel Kingsley had 17 points and 10 boards to lead the Trojans.
Hannah Zimmerman had seven points and Katie Lackey had six points, while Sydney Taylor had five points.
Kingsley added two steals and Taylor had three assists for the Trojans.
Wellsboro 39, NP-Mansfield 20
Emma Coolidge had 17 points and Bailey Monks had 12 for the Hornets in the win.
Sarah Mosher had eight points for Wellsboro and Kiyah Boyce finished with two points.
Ashley Brubaker led NP-Mansfield with five points and Sarah Spohn and McKenna Lighter had four points each.
Elizabeth Kahl had three points for NPM and Jolyn Farrell and Ella Farrer finished with two points each.
