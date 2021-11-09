Expectations have been around for Canton junior Aislyn Williams for quite some time. The middle hitter dominated middle school volleyball and was seen as the next in line of a great tradition of star players under longtime coach Shelia Wesneski.
She has certainly lived up to the billing.
Williams waited her turn as a freshman in 2019, sitting and watching an experienced team led by players like Riley McNett, Carmya Martell and Annie Gaiotti advance to the state quarterfinals. With players like McNett and Emily Ferguson, among others, moving on after that season, the opportunity came for Williams to make her mark for a program that’s been a pillar of consistency under Wesneski.
Make her mark she did. Playing opposite hitter, Williams took advantage of the limited swings she got and was an effective hitter for the Warriors. Where she really impressed, however, was on the defensive end of the floor. The 5’10 Williams brought size and athleticism to the Warrior block.
To go along with that size, the then-sophomore proved to be worthy of playing in all six rotations, as she was a positive in the back row, a rarity at any level of volleyball from an opposite hitter. Her play led her to multiple awards last year from the media.
Williams has only continued to get better. Replacing graduated Gracie Covert in the middle hitter spot for the Warriors, Williams has been sensational. She leads Canton in points, kills, tied for the lead in blocks with fellow junior middle hitter Jillaney Hartford, and is a close third in digs behind classmates Marissa Ostrander and Keri Wesneski. Triple doubles of points, kills and digs are a regular occurrence for Williams.
She’s shined in the biggest moments, too. That was never more apparent than in Thursday evening’s thrilling 3-2, come-from-behind win against Galeton to capture the program’s fifth consecutive district championship.
Williams struggled in a first set that Canton lost. She was called for four net violations and made seven total errors in that first set.
“I think she was trying so hard, and she wanted to win so badly, instead of just doing what just comes natural. She was trying to force things. She was overanxious just because she wanted to win so bad,” Coach Wesneski said.
Williams knew she wasn’t herself in that first set.
“I kind of just had to push it out of my head and learn from my mistakes but not overthink them and continue to play and just have fun,” she said.
From then on, it was a different Aislyn Williams, the one Canton fans are used to seeing. Williams started audibly calling for the ball, and her flat serve caused Galeton fits to the tune of 16 service points and eight aces.
“I really wanted to win this for my team. My teammate Trisha Gilbert wasn’t here, she got quarantined unfortunately. She really wanted this win and I wanted to do it for her and our community. I knew that I didn’t want my team to dread about it and I wanted to win it for my team. I was very hungry for the ball,” Williams said.
She saved her best for last. Williams was the final Canton touch of the ball on seven of their 15 points in that final set, which they won 15-13 after trailing 11-6.
Williams showed off a new part of her game this year, back row attacking, when her fantastic swing from the back row cut Canton’s fifth set deficit to 5-4, a far cry from 6-3. Her swing on match point was a picture-perfect down-the-line attack, and all the Galeton Tiger could do was get her hands up in time to protect herself.
“That was really good. I knew I wanted to terminate the ball and I knew I was gonna so I was just like, ‘give me the ball,’” Williams said after the match.
That ability to end a point whenever she gets her powerful right arm on the ball is something that Coach Wesneski values.
“We’ve gone through times where we get to a spot and we don’t have a person to step up and terminate the point. We’ve been working on that in practice, and I’ve been like ‘someone’s gotta want it’ and I saw her step and say I want the ball. The other girls said, ‘I want to pass’,” Wesneski said.
Fortunately for the Warriors, and unfortunately for Canton’s foes the remainder of this season and all of next, there will be plenty more Aislyn Williams kills to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.