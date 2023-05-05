Williams heading to next level

CANTON — You can probably tell the story of volleyball without Aislyn Williams, but you likely can’t tell Williams’ story without volleyball.
Williams, a senior at Canton High School, will continue playing the sport and furthering her education at the college level next fall, at La Roche University in Pittsburgh.
“Education was first for me, I wanted to pick a school that matched my academic needs first and then I’d go on for the sports,” Williams said. “That’s kind of how I fell upon La Roche. They have a great program (for my major) and it just so happens that they have a wonderful volleyball team. I really clicked with their coach and their team, so it just kind of worked out perfect.”
Having been around Canton’s volleyball program since she was in the third grade due to some familial ties, Williams was almost destined to star for Canton by the time she reached high school.
“I’ve been around the volleyball program since the third grade, my step-mom is the JV coach and I used to help manage them while I was playing soccer,” Williams said. “Then, like fifth, sixth grade, I stuck to just managing the volleyball team, and then up from there I played junior high and all the way through my high school career.”
Spending three years competing at the varsity level during her time with the Warriors, Williams racked up a handful of personal accolades, while the team also experienced success around her. Canton won the NTL title in each of her first three years in high school and came in second last season. In 2021, the Warriors made the state semifinals after an appearance in the sweet sixteen the year before.
“(As a team), we gradually grew into the state competition throughout the years,” Williams said.
Personally, Williams collected NTL Rookie of the Year honors, NTL Player of the Year, NTL MVP, Utility Player of the Year and multiple all-state honors during her time on the court.
As far as volleyball memories she’ll look back on after her time at Canton comes to a close, there is one trip that sticks out.
“Last year, the 2021 season, we were playing at Hazelton High School and that was our semifinal for the state’s game,” said Williams. “Nothing went well for us at all, I think we got beat in three sets, just we were not clicking, and then on our way home, our bus broke down. We literally sat in a gas station parking lot for like three hours.”
A moment like that after a loss, wouldn’t regularly trigger good memories, but for Williams and the rest of the Warriors, it could have gone worse.
“We didn’t get home until 1 a.m.,” Williams added. “But it is still one of my fondest memories because we got ice cream thanks to the school. I remember getting Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough ice cream and all of us sitting on the bus, wishing we were home, but we just had the best time.”
Set to major in health sciences, academics were uber-important to Williams as she decided what to do post-graduation. With her next challenge in her mind, Williams already has some idea of her plans after her time at La Roche, before it has even begun.
“I first wanted to go for nursing, and that’s how I came to the health sciences, so you would take four years of health science and then take two years to get your masters in nursing,” Williams said. “(Recently) I kind of changed my mind and I’m actually going to go four years for health sciences and then go into med school.”
While volleyball is her true athletic passion, Williams was also a standout basketball player for the Warriors. Having made a commitment to her volleyball team ahead of her senior year, Williams opted not to play basketball in the ensuing season and also forewent her volleyball club season prior to her senior year, placing her focus strictly on Canton volleyball.
The Warriors finished 17-4 in 2022, garnering first place in the NTL Small School division before falling in the District IV finals.
With the end of her time at Canton rapidly approaching, Williams hopes that the legacy she leaves will have to do with more than just excelling on the volleyball court.
“I kind of hope I just inspired younger generations of girls to really give it their all,” Williams said. “It would be nice to be remembered as a really great volleyball player, but I really want to be remembered as somebody that helped people grow as volleyball players. Not just helping myself grow, but I encouraged my teammates to grow and I helped my team, rather than just helping myself.”
As far as how Canton will remember her, it’s safe to say it will be in a positive light.
“Aislyn is probably one of my most favorite students,” Canton principal Donald Jacopetti said. “She’s conscientious about her grades, she’s athletic, she’s dedicated, she’s friendly, she’s popular. She’s a team leader. If anyone needed anything from her, she’d do it. We’ll miss her here at Canton.”
Williams may now be headed onto the college level, but in some respect, will always be the wide-eyed child who fell in love with the sport from the get-go.
“When I was in elementary school, my roof slants off my porch, and I would take a volleyball and I would hit it off the roof and then it would come back down,” Williams said. “And I would hit it again and I would rally with myself. It annoyed my parents so much, but that’s what I did.”
