MANSFIELD, Pa. – Head Coach Michael Whitling and the Mansfield University women’s basketball program have announced the addition of Ashley Williams as an assistant coach.
“I’m very excited to have Ashley join our Mansfield family,” said Whitling. “She brings a great deal of experience to the program and her ability to communicate and connect with our student-athletes will be invaluable.”
Williams comes to Mansfield from NCAA Division III Anderson University (Ind.) where she served as a graduate assistant coach during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. She helped in the rebuilding process at Anderson, assisting an 0-25 team to a 9-16 turnaround in just one season. Williams recruited and coached the 2018-19 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Freshman of the Year in Payton Moore. She also played a big role in the overall recruiting efforts for Anderson as the program brought in 16 new players in year one and six more commits for the following season.
The Leipsic, Ohio native was a four-year starter at NCAA Division III Defiance College (Ohio) and three-year team captain. She led the HCAC in 3-point field goal shooting pct. in her senior season, connecting on 43.3% of attempts and finished her career ranked second in 3-point field goals made with 174.
Williams was also involved with the Defiance College Sports Business Association, SAAC, and student newspaper.
She earned her bachelor of science in sport management from Defiance in 2017 before receiving a masters in business administration in 2019.
“Ashley has a great passion for coaching and shares many of our core values of our program,” Whitling stated.
