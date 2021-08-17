Pennsylvania Game Commission Northeast Region Information and Education Supervisor William Williams was recently presented with the Pennsylvania Trappers Association’s (PTA) 2021 Conservationist of the Year Award for his contributions to wildlife management and support of Pennsylvania trappers. PTA President Charles Sykes presented the award and a framed wildlife art print to Williams at the Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office in Dallas.
Williams is responsible for directing and coordinating the Northeast Region’s basic and advanced Hunter-Trapper Education programs, serving as traditional and social media contact and providing wildlife education programs to school groups, civic organizations and the public.
“Bill has been an outstanding asset to Pennsylvania trappers by regularly organizing and providing instruction for the Game Commission’s Successful Furtaker and Cable Restraint classes in the Northeast Region,” said PTA public relations director Barry Warner. “His work in support of Pennsylvania trappers consistently reflects the core values and traditions of the Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Trappers Association.
