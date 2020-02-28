WILLIAMSPORT— Athens freshman Taegan Williams is already making her mark in district swimming.
The freshman entered her first district meet this weekend, and on Thursday broke a school record and earned a bronze medalist.
Williams took third in the 500 free with a time of 5:34.15, one of three NTL swimmers to take top seven in the event, with Erica Locke of Towanda and Jillian Shay of Sayre.
Wellsboro’s Brennan Waner had a fourth-place finish on the day, finishing in 1:07.16 in the 100 breaststroke.
Cael Dick made the most of his time at the District 4 Swimming Championships Thursday as he competed in the second heat of the 100 free.
He didn’t enter the race with the fastest seed time, but he delivered a win in his respective heat non the less as he posted a 53.57. He edged out Athens’ Chris DeForest, who finished with a 54.26.
“I just wanted to get below my personal best,” Dick said. “It’s pretty nice. It’s a good feeling. Exhausted, but a good feeling.”
Dick swam a smooth race and surprised some of the other swimmers with his speed. He started a taper about a week outside of the event and it appeared to pay off as it cruised to his finish.
Danville swept both side of the meet with strong showing in nearly every event. Luke Stine set a personal record, school record, meet record, and pool record in the 100 back with his time of 50.32. Shamokin’s Gabby Doss was the only other swimmer to set a record at the event as she topped out in the 100 breast with a time of 1:06.18.
Locke finished sixth in the 500 free with a time of 5:38.52. Shay took seventh in 5:39.69, while her teammate Kayla Hughey dropped time in the backstroke.
“I am so thrilled with the training and commitment that Kayla and Jill give the sport,” Sayre coach Carrie Wright said. “I am really happy with their performance and couldn’t have asked for anything more. They are at very practice, leading every set, helping underclassmen on technique, and academic leaders for Sayre High School. It was great to also be able to have two freshman as well as Jordyn Maxim join these two at the district championship meet.”
“I really try not to look at the field, because it really does come down to your performance and you just have to stay optimistic and stay ready,” Locke said. “It is sometimes scary, because two lanes over there’s a state medalist, but it also makes it really cool. You’re grateful, because you look back on it and a lot of people don’t get this experience. I’m at districts getting to swim against these great people.”
That state medalist is now a four-time 500 District 4 Champion. Abby Doss will also be going for her fourth state goal in the event this year.
For Abby Doss is was just business as usual as she claimed the top spot in the 500 free for the fourth consecutive time. She finished with a 4:54.53. Lewisburg’s Delaney Humphrey finished second with a 5:22.44 and Athens Taegan Williams finished third with a 5:34.15.
“It’s very humbling,” Doss said. “I’ve trained with some of the best of the best coming out. I’ve been training and trying to go out hard in the beginning. If you go out hard it’s a little different. I shouldn’t be expecting a better race, but I was.”
Doss might have expected better, but once again it was enough to clear the field by a significant margin. She posted the fastest time by any swimmer in the event.
Doss was good, but so was her sister, who topped the field in the 100 breast with a District 4 record time of 1:06.18.
“I wasn’t really expecting it as much,” Doss said. “It was a fun race. Swimming it I felt smooth.”
Zac Gowin of Athens was eighth in the 500 free in 5:44.39 and in the 100 back Kaden Gorsline was seventh in 1:07.08, with Hayne Webster of Wellsboro eighth in 1:07.14.
Williams, Allyson Rockwell, Lauren Neville and Williams took fifth in the 400 free relay and Towanda’s Locke, Mackenna Maynard, Ava Gannon and Juliana Varner took sixth.
Athens boys finished fifth as a team at 196 and the girls were seventh at 181. Towanda girls were eighth at 101 and the boys were ninth at 82 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.