Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.