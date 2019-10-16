TOWANDA — Williamson defeated Towanda 8-0 in boys’ soccer action Tuesday.
Brennan Bolt, Enzo Brown and Caleb Coots had two goals a piece for the Warriors as Caleb Morgan and Conner Kerr also had goals.
Bolt and Gabe Prince had two assists each with Glenn Barnes also getting a helper.
Towanda’s Cody Griffeth stopped 29 shots for Towanda while Williamson’s Josh Hultz made nine saves.
Galeton 4, NP-Liberty 3
The Tigers scored three second half goals to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit and earn the NTL boys’ soccer win Tuesday.
Joey Brumbaugh had two goals and an assist for Galeton while Jake Cochran and Ty Stover had the other two. Cochran also had an assist.
Caiden Alexander had two goals for NPL with Jackson Brion nabbing the other one.
Kevin Alexander had two assists in the match.
Galeton had the edge in shots 4-3 while NPL had the edge in corner kicks 7-6.
Galeton keeper Austin Lancenese made eight saves while Mountie goalie Stettson McGover also had eight saves.
Benton 8, Sayre 1
Nick Park scored Sayre’s goal in their non-league boys’ soccer loss Tuesday.
Mason Hughey had the assist.
Zac Lyons and James Dilossi had two goals a piece for Benton in the win.
Benton out shot Sayre 28-2 and had an 11-1 edge in corner kicks.
Cole Gelbutis made18 saves in net for the Redskins.
SVEC 6, Waverly 0
Lance Jensen had two goals as the Wolverines fell in IAC boys’ soccer action Tuesday.
SVEC out shot them 22-1 and had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.
Waverly’s Cameron McIsaac made nine saves while Nate Ryck stopped seven shots.
“We came out really tight tonight and not relaxed at all, and we had trouble creating opportunities going forward,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “We were a bit more relaxed in the second half but we had too big of a deficit to overcome and SVEC was able to keep the pressure on us. All in all I’m really proud of these boys and the season they put together, we would have liked a few more wins, but this team grew a ton over the season, worked their tails off, and progressively got better all season long. To me that’s a success and is putting down the roots of a solid soccer program here at Waverly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.