LOYALSOCK — It had been five years since Milton had played in a Boys’ Soccer District Game and it would have been completely understandable, expected even, if they showed some nerves. They did not. Milton scored early and often Wednesday at Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium en route to a 7-0 win over Williamson in the District IV AA Boys’ first round.
“I was waiting for them to be really nervous but they weren’t. I don’t know why. Maybe it was because it was an early game and there were not many people in the stands so it felt like a regular season game,” Remarked Black Panther Head Coach Eric Yoder after the win.
The key to the game was Milton’s ability to keep pressure on the Warrior defense as they tallied up 17 shots on goal. Williamson Keeper Josh Hultz had 10 saves in goal.
With 33:14 to play in the first half, Carter Lilley took the ball down the left side of the box and shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle and Milton led 1-0. Tyler Hendershot would get his first goal of the day as he finished off a cross with 28:39 to play in the first half. Six minutes later, Hendershot found the back of the net again from the top of the eighteen yard box. Three minutes later, Lilley once again found the back of the net, taking a shot from his right foot and hitting the far side of the net.
“It’s great to have multiple goal scorers. We’ve thought all year that we’ve had multiple kids who could get goals and assists. Some teams have a kid that will get 30 goals and that’s great but we feel like we have a lot of contributors,” Yoder stated.
Lilley and Hendershot would tack on to their totals in the second half. Lilley scored with 31 minutes left in the half, Hendershot scored with 24:32 left and Lilley scored with 21:45 left to finish the scoring.
Milton advances to play Midd-West on Saturday. Williamson, who recorded two shots on goal, finishes the season at 10-9.
