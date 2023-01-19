Williamson earns big win over Athens

Athens’ Mason Vanderpool finishes a double leg takedown against Williamson on Wednesday.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

ATHENS — Athens hosted NTL foe Williamson in their old gym on Wednesday night and the visiting Warriors won the battle of the bonus points, securing the 42-35 win in the last bout.

Athens’ freshman Cooper Robinson started the meet with a third period technical fall over Williamson’s Karter Stone. Robinson’s sixth takedown gave him the 15-point lead.