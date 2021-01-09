The Winter sports season kicked off on Friday with Williamson picking up a 44-34 win over CV.
Lateisha Peterson had 16 points to lead Williamson and Addie Schmitt had 12 points.
Taylor Rae Jones had nine points for Williamson and Chelsea Hungerford had four points, while Teagan Jones finished with three points.
Abby Ackley had 13 points for CV and Paisley Nudd had six points.
Jena Quick had three points and Maddie Millard, Kyra Dailey, Ruba Sherman, Logan Hamilton and Renee Abbot all had two points.
