Williamson's Sottolano takes fourth at PIAA tourney

HERSHEY — Williamson senior Kade Sottolano wrapped up an impressive season and high school wrestling career with a fourth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Hershey.
Sottolano would come up short in the 285-pound third-place bout as Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich scored a first-period fall over the Williamson senior.
Despite the loss in the medal match, Sottolano put together an incredible senior campaign with a 38-4 record and a North Section title.
Sottolano finishes his high school career with a 107-34 record and a state medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.