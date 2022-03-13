Williamson's Sottolano takes fourth at PIAA tourney

Williamson’s Kade Sottolano attempts to get up against Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich.

 Review Photo/ED BOARDMAN

HERSHEY — Williamson senior Kade Sottolano wrapped up an impressive season and high school wrestling career with a fourth-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Hershey.

Sottolano would come up short in the 285-pound third-place bout as Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich scored a first-period fall over the Williamson senior.

Despite the loss in the medal match, Sottolano put together an incredible senior campaign with a 38-4 record and a North Section title.

Sottolano finishes his high school career with a 107-34 record and a state medal.