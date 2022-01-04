Williamsport shuts down Athens in non-league clash

ATHENS — The visiting Williamsport Millionaires opened the game with a 17-0 run and never looked back as they defeated Athens by a 55-23 margin in a non-league contest on Monday.
The host Wildcats adjusted their defense and slowed the Millionaire attack. Athens played aggressively in the paint to prevent easy shots down low. But, Williamsport’s size afforded them an edge in rebounds and second chances.
Athens head coach Jim Lister, was content with his team’s execution of the defensive game plan.
“Defensively, I thought we did what we wanted to do. They missed a ton of shots. But, they got a lot of second-chance points. They were big underneath,” coach Lister said.
While the Wildcats picked up their defense, they never found their offensive rhythm. Tucker Brown and Mason Lister led the Athens attack with six points each. The Millionaire defense held JJ Babcock to two points for the game.
“Offensively, we struggled. We struggled running our man-to-man offense, our set plays for that were not there tonight,” coach Lister said.
The Wildcats added this game to their schedule as a benchmark, as an opportunity to test themselves against a strong program. While the final score is disheartening for the Wildcats, a lesson could be learned.
“We have to be able to run a good man-to-man offense, especially down the stretch. That’s why we are playing teams like this. I think it will make us better. We will have to figure out what we need to do to move forward,” Lister reflected.
Williamsport dominated the JV game as well, winning 65-24. Xavier Watson led the scoring for Athens with seven points.
Next on the schedule for Athens is a home game against Towanda — a team they just beat 69-36 in last week’s Valley Christmas Tournament finals — on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
