The winter sports season kicks off today after a long delay.
The first game of the season is tonight as CV girls are at Williamson at 7:30 p.m. varsity start.
The Athens boys are at Williamson on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. varsity start, while the girls are at CV on Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. varsity start.
For area athletes, getting a chance to begin their seasons is special.
“I’m excited to play, hopefully we can stay in school and sports,” Troy’s Mason Imbt said. “Go Trojans.”
The Troy boys open their season at home against Athens on Wednesday night.
For Wellsboro’s Conner Adams, it’s nice to be back with his team again.
“I am super excited and I hope that the season will run smoothly and I can’t wait to play,” Adams said.
Wellsboro opens on Friday, Jan. 15 at Athens.
Wrestling teams kick off in the area next week.
Canton has a big opener on Tuesday when they host Athens. For state qualifier Hayden Ward it’s special to be back wrestling.
“I am excited for the opportunity in these uncertain times,” Ward said. “I am ready to go whenever they allow us to compete.”
While some schools are able to kick off this weekend, others will still be a little while.
A number of area schools will kick off next week. Southern Tioga starts practicing today and will be starting games by next weekend.
Sullivan County is doing virtual until Jan. 15. They won’t be able to start practicing until that day and will need five practices after that, so they won’t begin games until later this month.
Swimming and bowling have begun practicing in New York State.
Indoor track will not be able to travel to meets this year, with none of the venues they usually use being available. They may be able to do some virtual meets with other schools.
Basketball and wrestling are not able to begin practices yet, as they wait to be given the green-light to begin their seasons.
This year will be completely different for the bowling team as their meets will be virtual, with one team bowling at their home lanes, while the other bowls at theirs at the same time.
For Waverly’s bowling team it’s nice just to be back working as a full team again.
“We have been practicing optionally during the month of December, but it is nice to be back to our team practices,” Waverly coach Pete Girolamo said. “It will definitely be different. “
The virtual matches will be something completely different for kids.
“Virtually is not a true test of your ability to make adjustments, but at this point it is the safest way to have our bowlers compete,” Girolamo said.
While this may not be perfect for the bowlers, at least they get to compete, something no other sport in Section 4 has done yet this year.
“We are hoping to have regular matches sometime during the season. The kids are excited to have the opportunity, especially seeing that other sports teams are not allowed, at this time, to start,” Girolamo said. “We feel very fortunate. They’re extremely motivated. We could have been told that they were shutting us down, so once again, we are very thankful.”
Waverly starts on Tuesday against Tioga. Since both teams use the Valley Bowling Center as their home site, it will be a little more of a regular meet, with both teams in the same building.
