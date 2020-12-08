Later than expected, with plenty of questions and uncertainty, NTL winter sports teams began practicing on Monday.
The league pushed the start of practices back until Dec. 7. Only Canton boys’ and girls’ basketball got a few practices in during November when the rest of the state was able to begin.
While the Canton basketball teams began in November, Lyle Wesneski had his wrestling team wait until Monday. And, after a weekend of practices for basketball last month, the school shut down and those teams weren’t back on the court again until Monday as well.
“It was awesome,” Wesneski said of having the team back on the mat. “I had two kids back out, they were younger kids, they were junior high coming up from last year. They didn’t want to wear a mask and I was like I don’t know what to tell you. I hope you come back next year. We are at 20 (wrestlers).
“I think it was nice just to get back, the break, it worked out for us. I decided to wait until the 7th and we ended up being shut down and starting the 7th anyway, so it worked out. It gets to the point you get sick of beatin gup your own teammates. I think they will be more than ready to go by the time the 5th of January rolls around.”
Canton had hoped to host a tournament in December, but the gym size with the restrictions on attendance wouldn’t have allowed for the six teams to be in the gym.
One adjustment on Monday was wrestlers with masks on.
“It was fine, I ran it just like my classroom,” Wesneski said. “We wore our mask, we did our work. Then, when we were stretching and I spread them out and I was like mask break, and when we got to hand to hand combat we had to put them back on. They get like a five minute break. I guess you just have to try and be as creative as you can. We had some regular masks, some medical masks, some gators. we are in the process of getting some different types with elastic around the back of their heads, like an athletic mask. What we have got right now, we will make due with what we’ve got.
“I said, it’s going to be a little head game early on. You just have to play with your head, the mental state, getting used to the mask. You get used to wearing head gear. You get used to wearing a singles. You get used to a mouth piece in football season. You can breath in it, you will get used to it. We will be all right, we will find a way.”
In Athens, their wrestling team is back in the room as a team, even if some kids aren’t out this year.
“It’s nice to have them all back,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said. “We actually had a good group that has been working since we were allowed to. But, we had some kids that wrestled quite a bit and have gotten better. To have them all back in there is positive.
“We had some things pop up where some kids might not want to wrestle because of Covid. And, that stinks because I want those kids in here, but it is what is going to happen this year.”
The team is happy to be back, but they know they have to keep doing things right to stay back.
“Cautious optimism I guess, because it could end as fast as it started,” Bradley said. “We are hoping we can get this in and the PIAA has done a good job and the school district has allowed us to do that. Jay (White) has done a lot of work allowing us to get a schedule put together. We had to totally reevaluate what we normally do. We have a lot of dual meet tournaments, which we don’t usually do, but that is where we are at. We are excited. We have a good group of kids. Numbers might be low, but at the end we will be there.”
The Wildcats know they have to keep doing the right things week after week.
“They want to wrestle, so that’s a positive,” Bradley said. “We are going to have to follow the rules, if we don’t we won’t wrestle. Like Jay said, if someone gets sick, we will be done. It stinks but that is the way it is right now.”
Sayre coach Devin Shaw told his players the same thing, knowing that it’s up to them to make sure the season gets played.
“I told the guys this season is going to come down to them,” Shaw said. “The school put in some good protocols and guidelines for us to follow. I said if we wear our masks and we don’t go to huge gatherings and we are smart about it we can have a season.
“If they want to have a season, they have to be able to follow those protocols. I am excited to get started and hopefully we are going to be able to play a lot of games.
For the Redskins just being back on the court is special.
“It’s good that it’s an official practice now,” Shaw said. “We had a few open gyms, but not many and not having that summer really hurt. You can tell they are really excited and you can see the emotion on their faces, through the masks, that they want to be out here.”
Wearing masks is an adjustment, but the kids are getting used to it.
“We had to do it in our open gyms, so I think they got a little taste of it in the open gym,” Shaw said. “They wear it all day during school so I think they are a little bit used to it, it’s just a little different when you have been running for about 20 or 30 minutes and you are breathing hard. I kind of recommended to them you get a sport specific mask other than some of these paper and other ones, so that might help out a little bit.”
For Athens girls’ basketball, times are tough, but it’s a positive to be back on the court.
“It’s great,” Athens coach Brian Miller said. “No matter how dark and gloomy it looks with Covid, we are excited we are here to play basketball and we are actually having a practice and the girls are working hard together and hopefully we can find our way through this Covid issue and we can play some basketball this winter.
“They were ecstatic, you could tell the enthusiasm when they came in (to practice). They were joking with each other and joking with me before we got down to some of the rules of the preseason. I think they are really happy they are going to get a season in.”
Getting used to masks is just going to take some time for kids.
“This is the first time we have practiced with masks on,” Miller said. “We did our individual stuff in the fall without masks on. It will be difficult, an adjustment as we get going. I think each one will try and find the mask they like. It’s kind of like the sneakers, some like Nike, some like Adidas. I think each kid is going to find a different style of mask they are comfortable playing with.”
For the girls just being on the court is what matters.
“It’s a good feeling,” Megan Collins said. “I am not a fan of the delay, but I am just happy to be back.”
“I am really excited to be practicing with the whole team,” Kayleigh Miller said. “I am very thankful we are able to be here right now.”
The masks are an adjustment, but it’s something the kids will deal with in order to play.
“It’s definitely different,” Collins said. “definitely a set of conditioning for wearing a mask. I am just glad to be back, it doesn’t really matter.”
“It’s a lot harder to breath,” Kayleigh Miller said. “We are definitely sucking wind running up and down, but I’m just happy to be out there.”
As a shooter a mask could be a challenge, but it’s harder when dribbling for players.
“A little bit, if it’s bobbing up and down when I’m jumping (for a shot),” Kayleigh Miller said. “That has a little affect, but mostly dribbling.”
For the girls just being on the court again is a special feeling.
“It’s awesome just to be out there dribbling the ball and shooting around, because we didn’t know if we were going to have a season when it got pushed back, but it’s really nice to be able to be on the floor right now.
“I definitely won’t take anything for granted and I’ll cherish all the moments I have with my team and playing basketball.”
For Collins, this isn’t the way she envisioned her senior year going, but she’s ready to make the most of the season.
“Everyone dreams of their senior season,” Collins said. “It doesn’t generally look like this, but I am just happy to play and whatever we get in, we get in.
“I am excited, but I am sad. It’s my last, first practice.”
In Wyalusing, wrestling coach Mike Earle is happy to have the kids back, even if it’s later than normal.
“We all are pretty grateful to be able to have a season, the kids need this type of stuff,” Earle said. “It was very weird to not have wrestling in November. WE were all ready to get to work and it was great to be able to.”
For the Rams the kids are getting used to the masks.
“They did excellent,” Earle said. “It’s already a tough sport and then to ask the kids to do it in masks made me a little nervous about losing some kids. We talked at the beginning of practice about focusing on what wearing a mask really means. We’ve decided to not let it be a focus for us. We are going to try our hardest to focus on getting better.”
In Wellsboro the boys’ basketball team is just happy to be back on the court, no matter what that means.
“The kids are excited to be on the court,” Wellsboro boys’ basketball coach Steven Adams said. “They would rather not wear masks but are willing to do whatever is needed to play. They are adjusting, but it does make it harder to breath. Teams will need a deep bench to compete.
“It was great to practice with the guys. You can never take the time you get for granted.”
