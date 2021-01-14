WRESTLING
TOWANDA BLACK KNIGHTS
Last year: 14-7 last year
Coaches Bill Sexton, Mike Maurer, Mike Guerin, Jake Stroud, Jeremy Sluyter and Cody Wheeler
Returning wrestlers: Captains seniors Evan Johnson captain and 2 co captains Alex Perez and Clayton Watkins. Juniors: Garrett Chapman, Bryant Green, Brandon Lantz, Mikee Nowell, Joey Vanderpool. Sophomore Wyatt Delamater and Spencer Jennings
Thoughts on returning wrestlers: We have had a good preseason. Everyone has come in they have worked hard, obviously this is an entirely different season to get ready for. Kids have adjusted well to wearin masks. found system kind of works with gator type mask. Hope our more experienced guys johnson, Watkins and Perez will step up big time and provide leadership we need and the other guys will follow their example and it will translate to a successful season.
Newcomers: Junior Dalton Lunn, sophomores: Dylan Gallagher, Jared Gunther Freshmen: Zane McPeak, J.B. Parker.
Thoughts on the league: Obviously the team that has the most back and seems to have the best numbers is Canton. They are goin gto be strong in the league, I think they are goin gto be strong in the district both individually and dual meet, if we have a dual meet tournament. A nice group of wrestlers as freshman last year that gained a lot of expeirence. I think they are clearly the best in the league and a part of tha tis they have numbers. Other programs traditionally competitive I think will be competitive. Athens has a number of good young kids in their lineup and Wyalusing has some good veteran kids back to. I think Canton is probably head and shoulders better than anyone else this year.
SWIMMING
TOWANDA BLACK KNIGHTS
The Towanda swimmers and Divers are working hard to get ready for this season. This year all sports and activities are faced with many new challenges and procedures. They are focusing on enjoying a sport they love, as well as being part of the team. We have some talented swimmers and divers returning this year and have added a few new faces. We expect to see some good things from all of them.
Coaches: Evan Basse; Amy Brennan; Christine Varner
Boys: Last Years record: 4-6
Returning: Jaden,Wise,12 Captain; Joseph,Donovan,12; Jacob,Stiner,12; Nathan,Spencer,10,; Luke,Tavani,10
New: Nicholas,Place,12 ; Eric,McGee,9
Girls: Last Years Record: 2-8
Returning Ava,Gannon,12 Captain; Hartmann, Jordan, 12; Emily,Darone,10; Zoie,Lamphere,10; Juliana,Varner,10
New: Abby,Locke,9; Rylee,Martin,9; Bride, Sidney, 9
ATHENS WILDCATS
Coaches: Mark Keister head boys swimming; Shauntel Place head girls swimming
LAST YEAR: boys 7-3 and girls 7-2 last year and NTL championship meet winners
BOYS: Seniors: Lucas Aquilo- breaststroke and free, Zac Gowin — district qualifier distance free, Mason Henderson — multiple event district qualifier Fly and IM, Joseph Toscano — District qualifier free, new swimmer Asher Ellis — good athlete likely to see free and breaststroke. Juniors: Reuvan Gifeisman — district qualifier free. Soph Chris DeForest — district qualifier sprint free Ethan Denlinger — multiple event qualifier IM & distance free Joe Blood (new) free and back.
GIRLS: : Seniors: Kaitlin Kisner distance free, Katie Lynch Diver/free, Emma Roe Diver- finished 4th last year at districts. Raven Gardner diving & district qualifier breast, Soph. Mea Abbot free, Taylar Fisher- IM, Back, Fly district qualifier, Allison Thoman district qualifier breast, Meltem VanHelden (new) and Taegan Williams — Broke 500 free record at districts last year as a freshman. Potential to break additional records this year. Macaria Benjamin. Freshmen: Grace Cobb, Rebecca Gifeisman, Emily Henderson, Madelyn Jones, Isabella Potter and Emily Marshall — good potential that may produce a couple district qualifiers.
COACHES THOUGHTS: We have some solid swimmers on the boys and girls team. Several district qualifiers and (normally year-round swimmers) We do have a couple of swimmers that were top-ten point earners and district qualifers that decided not to come out this season. The remaining swimmers are getting a good amount of attention and working hard to catch up in this “short” season.
We got word today that we will have secured a district championship meet site this year and plans for States. We will again compete at Bloomsburg for diving (boys and girls split morning and afternoon as normal) and Williamsport HS but boys and girls meet will be separate days. Another new thing is a virtual swim meet. We will be able to compete with any team in the commonwealth.
