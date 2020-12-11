The PIAA was 24 hours away from kicking off the start of the winter sports season.
And, just like that, things are shut down, and delayed, as the governor put a pause on all high school and youth sports in the state.
Starting Saturday, sports in the state get shut down until January 4.
While, it’s a big change, the NTL had already taken some steps, and this won’t impact them the way it will other leagues in the state.
While other leagues were all set to kick off today, the NTL had already set a date of January 5 to begin NTL matchups.
There were some non-league matchups later in December that will have to be rescheduled. And, teams haven’t had their full number of practices yet, so depending on how many they need when the pause ends, teams could have to alter January schedules a bit.
However, if sports do return on Jan. 4, the NTL has already done a lot of the work, spending the past couple weeks altering schedules to get going in January.
All of this has to be pretty familiar for area athletes.
In the fall we were days away from starting practices when the PIAA paused things for two weeks.
This time, we were a day away from games actually kicking off in many parts of the state.
Losing some games around the holidays is tough, but the bigger challenge is starting practices, and now having them shut down for three weeks.
“I am ok with the pause of games in December but I wish the governor would allow school based teams to just practice,” Athens girls’ basketball coach Brian Miller said. “It would give kids a chance to stay after school and stay involved in something. Allowing school to go on and shutting down sports practice in their own school doesn’t make sense. The governor picks and chooses to close certain places, which doesn’t match up with Covid transfer. Last time I checked covid isn’t being spread by high school sports and the kids playing them. These kids followed the rules in the fall and transfer of Covid in student athletes was extremely low. We will pick up in January and play later in February to make up some games missed.”
For the athletes, the delay is tough, but they are just ready to get started.
“I’m very upset that sports are delayed as of now, the NTL as a whole has been working very hard to get back on the normal,” Troy basketball player Mason Imbt said. “Also, it hurts me to see everyone who is putting in so much time and effort to get us back, I couldn’t be more grateful for those people, can’t wait to hopefully get back at it soon. Go Trojans.”
For Wellsboro’s Conner Adams, it’s tough to see things delayed, but he’s happy that because the NTL had already delayed things, it won’t drastically change schedules.
“It’s definitely sad, but in the good sense we won’t be missing too many things and hopefully will be able to get back on the court as soon as possible,” Adams said.
Officially the pause starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Some schools in the state have events scheduled for today, and plan to get those in before things are stopped. Area teams can practice today before things are stopped, getting another practice in.
The pause isn’t just for high school sports, it is all K-12 school sports, youth sports, club, travel, recreational and intramural sports. There is an exception for colleges and pro teams, so Penn State, among others, can continue to play their season.
All of this comes on the heels of the Pennsylvania Principals Association recommending a delay to the winter sports season.
The PIAA got the letter from the principals, but chose to continue the sports schedule as planned.
The governor a day later had other thoughts.
