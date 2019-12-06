For the past week winter sports have trickled out as Waverly in New York has opened play.
Starting today, though, that trickle grows into a burst dam as area basketball and wrestling teams compete in season opening tournaments.
BASKETBALL
Towanda Tip-off Showcase
Once again the Black Knights bring in Sayre, Blue Ridge and Western Wayne to start the season.
Play begins tonight with the Lady ‘Skins taking on Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. while the Lady Knights face Western Wayne at 7:30 p.m.
The NTL teams flip opponents on Saturday with Sayre facing Western Wayne at 1:30 p.m. with Towanda taking on Blue Ridge at 3 p.m.
Sayre, the defending NTL Division-II champions, lost a lot to graduation but return sharp shooter Emily Sutryk and do it all forward Gabbi Randall.
Towanda, who was in the hunt for the NTL Division-I crown last year, returns quite a few players — including scorer Hannah Chandler — while freshman guard Paige Manchester will also be one to watch.
Sullivan County Tournament
In it’s second year Sullivan’s boys’ tournament features the same four teams — Troy, Meadowbrook, MMI Prep and the Griffins — as last year.
Troy takes on Meadowbrook tonight at 6 p.m. while Sullivan faces off with MMI Prep at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday the consolation game will be at 6 p.m. with the title game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans bring back scorers Ty Barrett and Robert Rogers while Sullivan County is an experienced group led by Sam Carpenter.
Ryan Ostram Tournament
North Penn-Liberty will play host to four area teams in their annual girls’ basketball tournament.
On Friday NEB takes on Sullivan County at 6 p.m. while Canton takes on the host Mountaineers at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the title game at 7:30 p.m.
The Griffins are the defending champions led by center Jess King and the Beinlichs (Bethany and Kassidy).
Canton returns starting point guard Elle Binford and a host of young talent, NEB brings back guards Lindsay Moore and Lauryn Jones and NP-Liberty features a number of returners led by guard Eva Rice.
5th Annual Susquehanna-Bradford County Challenge
This showcase features local teams Wyalusing and Sayre going up against Blue Ridge and Susquehanna.
It will be played at Blue Ridge this year with Sayre taking on the hosts at 6 p.m. tonight followed by the Rams and Susquehanna.
On Saturday Sayre takes on Susquehanna at 5 p.m. while Wyalusing faces off with hosts Blue Ridge at 6:30 p.m.
Guard Shane Fuhrey and forward Isaiah Way lead a young but talented Rams squad.
Under new head coach Devin Shaw Sayre features a long list of athletes to go with big man Zach Belles.
Annual Jack Bush Tournament
CV once again plays host, which features four girls teams and three boys ones.
Today the first varsity game will be at 5 p.m. as NP-Mansfield takes on Wellsville. At 6:45 p.m. Oswayo Valley boys face off with NoPo while the night cap contest will feature the Cowanesque Valley girls taking on NoPo, slated for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.
On Saturday JV action starts at 10:30 a.m. with the first varsity contest at 4:30 p.m. — the girls’ consolation game.
At 6 p.m. the CV boys take the court as they face Oswayo Valley.
The girls’ title game will start at 7:45 p.m.
The Lady Indians are led by do-it-all forward Makayla Vargeson while NPM features a veteran group behind point guard JoAnne McNamara.
The CV boys feature a veteran squad led by big man Seth Huyler.
Loyalsock Tournament
Wellsboro and North Penn-Mansfield make the trip down Route 15 to the annual Loyalsock tournament, which features the Lancers and Whitehall.
The Hornets take on Whitehall at 6 p.m. tonight with the Tigers facing Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday the consolation game is at 6 p.m. with the title game to follow.
The Hornets are back under the tutelage of Steve Adams. They’ve lost a lot from the district championship team two years ago but guard Joseph Grab will be one of the better players in the area.
Nobody lost more to graduation than the Tigers — eight seniors and all five starters — but they looked poise to reload behind guards Logan Tokarz and Alex Stein.
Galeton Tournament
The Tigers play host to a boys and girls bracket this weekend.
Action starts on Friday as Austin takes on Bucktail at 4 p.m. in girls’ hoops while Austin faces off with Williamson at 5:30 p.m. on the boys’ side.
The Lady Tigers take the floor at 7 p.m. against Williamson followed by the boys facing off with Canton at 8:30 p.m.
The action continues on Saturday with the consolation games at 3 p.m. (girls) and 4:30 p.m. (boys).
The girls’ title game is at 6 p.m. while the boys is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
For the girls Galeton has few returners but freshman center Alli Macensky will be looking to make a big impact right away.
The Lady Warriors return quite a few from last year’s team and are led by scorer Lateisha Peterson.
On the boys’ side Canton has big expectations this year as they return big man Ben Knapp and scorer Zachary Rentzel to go with a promising sophomore class.
Kyle Lynn Tournament
NEB and NP-Liberty boys will be at Montgomery tonight in a bracket that also features South Williamsport.
Action tips off at 5 p.m. at NPL faces South followed by NEB taking on the hosts at 7:30 p.m.
The second days action will be early as the consolation game is at 12:30 p.m. followed by the title game at 3:30 p.m.
The Panthers return quite a few from last year’s district runner-up team, led by the Crowns (Andy and Lucas).
The Mountaineers lost some to graduation but bring back point guard Noah Spencer, sharp shooter Duncan Zeafla and the 6-foot, 7-inch Brandon Thompson.
Muncy Rotary Tournament
The Lady Hornets will travel to Muncy for their annual tournament, which also features Benton and Northwest.
Tonight’s opener at 6 p.m. features Northwest and Benton while Wellsboro takes on the hosts in the night cap at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game is lated for 6 p.m. Saturday with the title game to follow.
Wellsboro is the defending Division-I champions and features senior guard Cathryn Brought.
Central Columbia Tournament
The Lady Rams will make the long trip down to Central Columbia for their annual tilt.
They take on the hosts Blue Jays at 6 p.m. tonight with the consolation and championship games slated for Saturday.
Wyalusing, under new coach Ricky Lindblad, brings back quite a few players from last year’ squad, including double digit scorer Callie Bennett.
Non-tournament
There will be three non-tournament games going on tonight.
The Towanda boys will be making the long trip to Millville — the District IV, Class AA defending champions — on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. start.
The Knights return guard Tanner Kunkle and forwards Trent Kithcart and Kolby Hoffman from last year’s squad.
The Waverly boys already made their season debut earlier this week in a, falling to Union-Endicott 66-55.
They open IAC play at Newark Valley tonight with a 7 p.m. start. The ever dominant Scott Woodring is off to a fast start, posting 24 points and 15 rebounds in the loss to UE.
On the girls’ side Waverly hosts Newark Valley with a 7 p.m. start.
The Wolverines may have lost 1,000 point scorer Alex Tomasso but return her sister Sidney Tomasso and forward Paige Lewis.
WRESTLING
If roundballs aren’t your thing there is plenty of wrestling action around the area as well.
Darren Klingerman Invitational
This 2-day tournament features several top teams from District IV along with other parts of the state.
The first session starts Friday at 6 p.m.
On Saturday the second session begins at 10 a.m. with the final session at 3:30 p.m.
Local teams at the DKI this year will be Canton, Troy, Sullivan County and North Penn-Liberty.
The Warrior faithful may be the most anxious for the start of the year because today marks the return of Timmy Ward to scholastic athletic competition after a year off.
Expect him to wrestle at 170 pounds.
They also get to see their highly touted freshmen class in action for the first time as well.
The Trojans feature state champion Sheldon Seymour, Sullivan features Nathan Higley — their first state medalist in school history — and NPL has lighter weights Coy Wagner and Patriot June.
Other teams competing are hosts Bloomsburg, Bradford, Brockway, Crestwood, Lackawanna Trail, Mahanoy, Meadowbrook Christian, Mt. Carmel, Pine Grove, Schuylkill Haven and Shamokin.
Gary Woodruff Memorial Duals
On Saturday Wyalusing’s Gary Woodruff Memorial Duals begin at 9 a.m. and go straight through until they are done.
Along with the Rams Sayre is the other local team.
Other teams include Blue Ridge, Elk Lake, Montrose, Nanticoke, Pocono Mountain East, Scranton Prep, Wallenpaupack and Wyoming Area.
Wyalusing lost quite a few from last year’s NTL co-championship team but are led by seniors Jackson Chilson and Logan Newton.
The Redskins, under new coach Ralph Warner, bring back much of last year’s line-up, with holdovers Jacob Bennett and Jordan Goodrich two to watch.
Jarvis Memorial Tournament
Athens’ Jarvis brings in several talented teams from PA, New York and even Maine.
Along with the Wildcats are Belmont Charter (District 12 AAA), Mariana Brecetti Academy (District 12 AAA), Scranton (District 2 AAA), West Scranton (District 2 AAA), Wilkes Barre (District 2 AAA), Chenango Forks (N.Y. Section 4, Division-I), Falconer (N.Y. Section 6, Division-2), Johnson City (N.Y. Section 4, Division-I), Kennebunk (Maine) and Massabesic (Maine).
The field features nine wrestlers that medaled in their state tournament with action beginning at 9 a.m.
State medalist Gavin Bradley will be one to watch for the hosts.
