Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that Derek Eberly has been appointed to serve as the director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation.
“Derek brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and understanding to this role and we are happy to have him as an advocate for hunting, fishing, and conservation on this important council,” Dunn said. “I am confident he will be a strong leader, help nurture the hunting and fishing economies in the commonwealth, and promote stewardship of the lands that supports outdoor recreation.”
Eberly previously worked for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership as its first Pennsylvania Field Representative and is the owner and head guide of Keystone Fly Guides. He studied journalism and photography at Harrisburg Area Community College. Eberly also has served as the Vice President of Conservation for the Chesapeake Council of Fly Fishers International and as Program Director for Donegal Trout Unlimited.
“I am honored to accept this post and eager to serve the hunting, fishing and conservation community in Pennsylvania,” Eberly said. “I look forward to collaborating with our partners in the field and working with our state departments to help bring critical conservation issues in these spaces to the forefront. I believe we are borrowing our woods, waters, and wildlife from our children and we have a responsibility to be good stewards of our natural resources for generations yet to come.”
Eberly grew up in Lancaster and developed a greater appreciation of the outdoors through the wilderness club at Manheim Township High School. After high school he was introduced to fly fishing and hunting by friends and spent many of his weekends in pursuit of trout and small game.
Having experience working with hunters, anglers, and outdoor recreationists on a wide range of interests, Eberly said he is looking forward to continuing to build strong relationships between diverse groups.
Eberly lives in Lancaster County with his wife and two sons. He started the position on July 19.
The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation was created by the direction of Governor Tom Wolf through Executive Order 2015-13 on November 24, 2015. The purpose of the council is to provide a forum through which an open and forthright dialog will be fostered among a diverse group of outdoor recreation and conservation minded individuals, in order to provide the governor, commonwealth officials, and agencies with sound advice on matters pertaining to the conservation of Pennsylvania’s wildlife and other natural resources, and on ways to protect, promote, and enhance the outdoor heritage of the commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.