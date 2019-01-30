The Waverly boys swim team remained undefeated on the season as they beat Southern Cayuga for the second time this season.
The highlight was Mike Atanasoff’s four wins as he including a close win over Souther Cayuga’s Joe Angotti in the 50 freestyle.
Atanasoff swam a state cut time of :22.07 to best Angottis :22.30.
The Wolverines broke open a close meet by going one, two, four in the 100 freestyle with Ryan Bennett wining in 55.62 and Trenton Wright second in 57.37. Dillon Madigan swam a personal best time of 1:00.90 to place fourth.
In the 500 free, Waverly scored finishes of one, three, four as Collin Keefer won in 5:46.52. Oscar Williams placed third with a time of 6:22.42 and Liam Wright was fourth in 6:33.21. Kaden Wheeler, Trent Wright, Max VanDyke, and Ryan Bennett won the medley relay. Atanasoff, VanDyke, Bennett, and Keefer won the 200 free relay, while Atanasoff, Wheeler, Wright, and Oscar Williams won the 400 free relay.
In the diving exhibition of 11 dives, Junior Gage Streeter narrowly missed a school record and state cut time as he scored 433.25 points in only 10 dives as he had one failed dive. The school record for 11 dives is 443.50 points held by Tony VanTassel and the state cut score is 450 points.
Jerrell Sackett finished with 225 points to move up to 13 on Waverly’s top 25.
Keefer placed second in the 200 free with a 2:04.66 while VanDyke finished third with a 2:13.21.
Wright took second in the 200 I.M. with a 2:35.93.
Atanasoff finished first in the 50 free with a 22.07 while Bennett placed third with a 24.18.
Wheeler placed second in the 100 fly with a 58.23 while VanDyke finished third with a 2:05.50.
Bennett took first in the 100 free with a 55.62 while Wright placed second with a 57.37.
Keefer finished first in the 500 free with a 5:46.52 while Williams placed third with a 6:22.42.
Wheeler placed first in the 100 backstroke with a 1:07.61.
In the 100 breaststroke, Atanasoff took first with a 1:07.65 while Trent Wright placed second with a 1:13.98 and Max Pan finished third with a 1:19.41.
The Wolverines improve to 14-0 on the season and will travel to Greene on Thursday.
