CHEMUNG — Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor started their match early on Wednesday and as a result were able to actually get it in between the storms. When the final putt dropped, Waverly came away with a 235-284 win on the front nine at Tomasso’s Golf Course.
Senior Haley Kittle led the way for the Wolverines, posting a medalist 54. Head Coach Pete Girolamo has been saying that the younger players — Kittle is the only player on the roster above eighth grade — have been closing the gap. Wednesday was the perfect example of that as Breanne Robinson carded a 56 and Lauryn Delill had a 57. Addison Hunt’s 68 was the final scoring tally and Sophia Sileo’s 69 was not used.
SVEC was led by Annika Walle with a 67. Also scoring for the Eagles were Lauren Gillette with a 71, Sydney Myrvk with a 72 and Ezraela Belinger with a 74. Abby Goodrich’s 77 was not in the team tally.
Both teams will be back at Tomasso’s on June 2 for the IAC Championships. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.